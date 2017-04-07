Imagined Dialogue For: FOX’s ‘Prison Break’ Event Series

‘Imagined Dialogue For’ is our series by the hilarious and talented Chris Scott, of Reviews of Movies I Haven’t Seen fame. Next up? Chris takes a stab at guessing what happens in FOX’s return to early-2000’s jail, Prison Break.

INT. NIGHT

[PHONE RINGS]

MICHAEL: Hello?

LINCOLN: Hey Michael? It’s your brother, Lincoln. I need your help.

MICHAEL: Sure, anything. What’s up?

LINCOLN: I’m in prison. I need you to come break me out.

MICHAEL: Yikes man, what are you doing in prison?

LINCOLN: Well, not a whole lot!

MICHAEL: Hahahaha

LINCOLN: Hahahaha

MICHAEL: Hahahaha that’s a good one.

LINCOLN: Thanks, dude. But for real, come break me out of prison.

/////////////////////////

INT. NIGHT

[PHONE RINGS]

MICHAEL: Hello?

LINCOLN: Michael, I need your help. I’m in prison again.

MICHAEL: Wow seriously? What are you doing–

LINCOLN: Not a whole lot buddy, it’s prison!

MICHAEL: Haha every time, Lincoln.

LINCOLN: I know, I know. I can’t stop.

MICHAEL: So do you need me to come break you out?

LINCOLN: Yes.

/////////////////////////

INT. NIGHT

[PHONE RINGS]

MICHAEL: Hello?

LINCOLN: Not a whole lot man!

MICHAEL: Haha, it doesn’t really work if I don’t set you up. You wanna try again?

LINCOLN: Nah, I’m good.

MICHAEL: Okee dokee, can I ask you something?

LINCOLN: For sure.

MICHAEL: Why do you keep doing stuff to get yourself thrown in prison if you know you’re going to need me to orchestrate an elaborate prison break every time?

LINCOLN: Prison break? Buddy, the only thing I need a break from is prison!

MICHAEL: I… know. That’s what a prison break essentially is.

LINCOLN: The only thing I need a break from is–

MICHAEL: Prison. I know. Alright listen, I’m going to come break you out one last time. After that, if you get yourself locked up again, I’m sorry, but that’s it. You’re staying there.

LINCOLN: Deal.

MICHAEL: I’m serious.

LINCOLN: I know.

/////////////////////////

INT. NIGHT

[PHONE RINGS]

MICHAEL: Hello?

LINCOLN: Michael, it’s Lincoln.

MICHAEL: Do not be in prison again.

LINCOLN: I’m in prison again.

MICHAEL: Dude.

LINCOLN: It’s hard not to go to prison. The rush of breaking out again just gets me every time.

MICHAEL: What did you do to get put in prison this time?

LINCOLN: Not a whole lot man!

MICHAEL: That doesn’t work in this instance. I literally only asked you what you did to get arrested.

LINCOLN: I’ve lost track at this point.

MICHAEL: Let me float this by you. Something I’ve been thinking about lately: The Ultimate Prison Break.

LINCOLN: My man, I am all ears.

MICHAEL: The Ultimate Prison Break is you stay out of prison by not doing anything that could or would potentially get you put in prison and I never have to break you out again.

LINCOLN: Hmmmm… I’m not sure.

MICHAEL: No, hear me out. It’s fool proof. It’s like the king of all prison breaks.

LINCOLN: I’ll think about it.

MICHAEL: Good. You’ve got plenty of time to think because I’m not breaking you out this time.

LINCOLN: Not a whole lot, man. I need a break from prison.

MICHAEL: I’ll talk to you later, bud.