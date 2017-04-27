Tour Insta-Star Ezra William’s Glittering, Gucci Packed Closet

In an exclusive video, the Snap Pack member walks us through his enviable runway finds

By 04/27/17 8:00am
At Nicky Hilton's baby shower with Paris.
Ezra William/Instagram
The shoe section.
Observer Video Still
Ezra William, Instagram star, poses in his West Village townhouse.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
A recent disco ball inspired purchase.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Advertisement
Advertisement
A peek at his Hermès collection.
Observer Video Still
Dolce & Gabbana Mirror on the Wall chandelier earrings.
Observer Video Still
With Victoria Beckham at Bergdorf Goodman.
Ezra William/Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Showing off his favorite Hermès Kelly bag, perfect for picnics.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
One of his favorite jewelry pieces. William also loves chokers, and had one made by his friend Dana Lorenz, the designer of Fallon.
Observer Video Still
At a Bravo event with Real Housewife Kyle Richards.
Ezra William/Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
When he saw these Gucci shoes on the runway, he had to have them.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
Posing with model Andreja Pejic.
Ezra William/Instagram
With Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, an E! star.
Ezra William/Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 13

Ezra William is the Instagram star-slash-budding restaurateur with a closet rivaling Carrie Bradshaw’s. He’s focused on opening a restaurant this fall, with a concept similar to Indochine, but with an updated, Instagram friendly vibe. Those aesthetic preferences make sense, as William spends plenty of time documenting his evenings out with the Snap Pack, in addition to his runway ready style .

William amassed quite the bi-coastal squad while living between New York and Los Angeles. He counts Paris and Nicky Hilton as friends (a photograph of Nicky’s wedding day sits on his mantel, in a mirrored, Fendi decorated living room). He can often be found posing alongside the Bravo roster, including Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang and Housewife Kyle Richards. Oh, and he’s friends with Pretty Little Liar’s Ashley Benson.

The NYU grad took the Observer inside his closet to show off his decidedly ’90s-inspired style. He walked (and spun) us through his bedazzled jackets; one major influence for William is Britney Spears, during her Justin Timberlake denim days. He also shared about his obsession with all things Gucci, including Chewbacca-esque slippers he vows he’ll never wear, and gave us a peek at his enviable Birkin collection, although he wouldn’t reveal exactly how many he owns.

Watch the video below to see Ezra’s favorite accessories, including literal chandelier earrings and disco ball boots.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page