Instagram Went Down for an Hour, So Everyone Made Apocalypse Memes About It

It wasn’t just you. Instagram wasn’t working this afternoon, and everyone lost their minds.

#InstagramDown only lasted about an hour, but that was enough time for panic to ensue. With no memes to look at, Instagram users channeled their emptiness to, well, make some memes about their lack of memes, of course. It was the Instagram apocalypse, and it sent users to Twitter (which many admitted was a last resort) to share content and find support.

There was a lot of talk about rationing food and water.

Instagram is down. We have water and enough food rations to make it a few days but please send help. — Freedom Fry (@freedomfrymusic) April 24, 2017

And gifs of our fiery doom.

Yup, it’s the rapture.

@instagram is still crashed and i am now certain that this is the rapture. — sierra marilyn (@seathecrybaby) April 24, 2017

Lo-fi/Hefe Filter CODE RED! @instagram is down. I repeat: Instagram. DOWN. Get plenty of water&rations the 2017 apocalypse truly is upon us. — conor leslie (@ConorLeslie) April 24, 2017

Homer came out to alert everyone about the Instagram apocalypse.

And Pinterest was briefly down too!

Is it the first sign of the apocalypse when #Pinterest and #Instagram go down at the same time? — Karen Webb (@KarenWebbPhoto) April 24, 2017

The end of time.

Exclusive: The first sign that the Apocalypse has officially begun was just released. #instagram pic.twitter.com/xnDLdDVqg3 — Amanda B (@amandaohmanb) April 24, 2017

We’re so glad it’s back.