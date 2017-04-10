Social Download: Internet Reacts to Louis C.K., ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Girls’

By 04/10/17 11:38am
nup 177904 0003 Social Download: Internet Reacts to Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live and Girls

SNL‘s ‘Birthday Clown.’ Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Louis C.K. has a new Netflix special, and the comedian remains his old angry-funny self. Here are some quotable moments.

This one might need a little context.

Louis (Mr. C.K.?) also hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. 

This sketch was about my son #teddymarley #lashesfordays #snl

A post shared by Melissa Bilchik (@grownuppains) on

Alec Baldwin returned as Trump after a month-long hiatus. He also played Bill O’Reilly interviewing himself as Trump. Whew!

Brother Billy supported.

Finger chili? Finger chili.

The show also took on Kendall Jenner’s amazingly tone-deaf Pepsi commercial.

happy sunday! 🙃 #PepsiCommercial #SNL #Pepsi #KendallJenner @nbcsnl

A post shared by Joel Alatorre (@joelesvegan) on

#SNL went there🤦🏽‍♀️

A post shared by HollywoodLife TV/Entertainment (@hollywoodlifetv) on

Yes Cecily 😂💗

A post shared by @cecily_strongg on

Meanwhile, there’s only one episode of Girls remaining, and people are gearing up to say goodbye.

I can't get over it. I just can't. #girlshbo #hannahandadam #girls

A post shared by Flavia Ferreira (@flaviafer) on

Because ❤️🤘🏼. And also Ferdinand 🐮. #lenadunham by me, msj.

A post shared by DSSTUDIO (@thestudiods) on

#GirlsHBO #2episodesleft

A post shared by @kyloriss on

 