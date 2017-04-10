Social Download: Internet Reacts to Louis C.K., ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Girls’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Louis C.K. has a new Netflix special, and the comedian remains his old angry-funny self. Here are some quotable moments.
This one might need a little context.
Louis (Mr. C.K.?) also hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.
Just now watching SNL and Louis CK is my new TV boo. He is such a sexy daddy! His tenement building skit with Kate McKennon was so funny. That man is a husband. Bitto, remember when we did the tenement museum tour? Ours was little more tame than SNL's. #louisck #snl #katemckennon #tenementmuseum #funny #sexy #boo
Alec Baldwin returned as Trump after a month-long hiatus. He also played Bill O’Reilly interviewing himself as Trump. Whew!
Brother Billy supported.
Finger chili? Finger chili.
The show also took on Kendall Jenner’s amazingly tone-deaf Pepsi commercial.
Meanwhile, there’s only one episode of Girls remaining, and people are gearing up to say goodbye.