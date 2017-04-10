Social Download: Internet Reacts to Louis C.K., ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Girls’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Louis C.K. has a new Netflix special, and the comedian remains his old angry-funny self. Here are some quotable moments.

The whole world is just made of people who didn't kill themselves today. #LouisCK — Ricky Bravo (@rickybravo_) April 5, 2017

"All religions are equal, but the Christians won. Act accordingly. " #LouisCK — Kyle. (@jaxalex128) April 5, 2017

#LouisCK on #LSSC is KILLING it! Best part: "You don't vote because you WANT to…You vote because it's what you do when you're an adult" — eustaqiohs (@eustaqiohs) April 5, 2017

"You're either alone, or you're in a shitty thing. That covers 100% of human beings." #louisck — Justin Marimon (@JustinMarimon) April 5, 2017

This one might need a little context.

"Don't be amazed that a butterfly died because you shot it in the face" #LouisCK — SpeedofThoughtMusic (@SpeedofThoughtM) April 5, 2017

Anyone watch that new #louisck special yet? "I'm pretty sure the end of Magic Mike is that I'm gay." I love that guy lol. 😂😂😂😂 — The Raging Cynic *X* (@RagingCynicismX) April 5, 2017

"Not having an abortion that you need is like not taking a sh*t. – Louis CK Interesting way to put it.#netflix #standupcomedy #LouisCK pic.twitter.com/z7YUHHIAKq — Matt Lau (@mattlau95) April 4, 2017

YOKYO – You Can Only Kill Yourself Once – Louis CK#LouisCK #Netflix #standupcomedy — Matt Lau (@mattlau95) April 4, 2017

Louis (Mr. C.K.?) also hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The clown skit on #SNL with Louis CK was one of the funniest things I've seen on that show in years. Possibly ever pic.twitter.com/GX3QjnaSzc — Jeremy Bolton (@ampang701) April 9, 2017

Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) and Louis C.K. on the set of the SNL digital short "Birthday Clown" – Shot for NBC/SNL (@nbcsnl A post shared by Ralph Bavaro (@ralph_bavaro) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

This sketch was about my son #teddymarley #lashesfordays #snl A post shared by Melissa Bilchik (@grownuppains) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Louis CK's chicken joke on #snl was the best.. — DjYianni ॐ (@djyianni) April 9, 2017

Alec Baldwin returned as Trump after a month-long hiatus. He also played Bill O’Reilly interviewing himself as Trump. Whew!

Alec Baldwin was pure genius last night. Spot on & hilarious. A must watch. #SNLpic.twitter.com/NrIamM1cHo — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 9, 2017

Watch Alec Baldwin spot on a Bill O’Reilly impression on #SNL pic.twitter.com/MZTLb4wXIG — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) April 9, 2017

Brother Billy supported.

We're on tonight people… get your popcorn and tell a friend. Gonna be a good one!!#SNL#TrumpRussia

#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/5b5LNlXRnH — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 8, 2017

Finger chili? Finger chili.

It's like U found a finger in your chilli but you still eat it cuz you told everyone how much U LUV chilli #fingerchili #SNL pic.twitter.com/uMWMdP62XW — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) April 9, 2017

The show also took on Kendall Jenner’s amazingly tone-deaf Pepsi commercial.

happy sunday! 🙃 #PepsiCommercial #SNL #Pepsi #KendallJenner @nbcsnl A post shared by Joel Alatorre (@joelesvegan) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

#SNL went there🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by HollywoodLife TV/Entertainment (@hollywoodlifetv) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

Yes Cecily 😂💗 A post shared by @cecily_strongg on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

I never knew I needed Cecily Strong as Kendall Jenner in my life pic.twitter.com/aHg5Hn62lg — Cheyenne (@lil_harmonizer) April 9, 2017

Cecily Strong as Kendall Jenner on #SNL was the best thing I've ever seen. — Towanda (@iconicchanteuse) April 9, 2017

Meanwhile, there’s only one episode of Girls remaining, and people are gearing up to say goodbye.

I can't get over it. I just can't. #girlshbo #hannahandadam #girls A post shared by Flavia Ferreira (@flaviafer) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Because ❤️🤘🏼. And also Ferdinand 🐮. #lenadunham by me, msj. A post shared by DSSTUDIO (@thestudiods) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:40am PDT