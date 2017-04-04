Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3

By 04/04/17 11:11am

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The Walking Dead finished out its seventh season Sunday night. As ever, people remain addicted to this show.

These tattoos are epic and terrifying.

Another addition to the sleeve! #Zombie #ZombieTattoo #Walkingdead #AMC #walkingdeadtattoo

Heres a closer shot of the After. #walkingdeadtattoo #coveruptattoo #tattoo

We would watch this crossover.

My trip to Boston included adding the Marge/Michonne section to this Simpsons/Walking Dead mash up half sleeve project. It's almost sad to know I can't work on this piece anymore since I had such a blast doing it. Thanks to my client Patrick for driving up from Buffalo NY to the @bostontattoocon for the past two years, and one trip to the @tatlantisartfest in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 to make it happen! I barely stopped tattooing for six straight days, it was magical!! I might stay an extra day or two next year to visit the art and science museums and the aquarium. Thanks to @fairygm333 for your hospitality. Thanks to @natanink for another awesome convention. Thanks to @201suze for the guest spot invite to @hourglasstattoo and thanks to everyone that got tattooed in Boston all week. After a week or so back home I'll be preparing myself for the #baltimoretattooconvention where I have limited availability on Saturday only. Please email me at martinartworks@yahoo.com if you're interested in booking any of my remaining time. Thanks for looking, please follow me on my Instagram page and my Facebook fan page (sMartin) #smartin #art #artist #tattoos #tattooing #tattoofamily #ink #inkedmag #inkmaster #customtattoo #gypsy #gypsygentleman #customartwork #draw #workhard #hardwork @equaliser_usa @fusion_ink @eikondevice @maximotattoocables @phucstyxtattoosupply @diskotattoosupply @villainarts #martinartworks @thesimpsonstattoo #walkingdead #walkingdeadtattoo #simpsonstattoo

Cosplay, cosplay, cosplay.

I fight hard to survive 👊🏻#walkingdead #owncreation#cosplay#carnival

#zombie #walkingdead #donaldtrump

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty surprised-released the first episode of its new season as a nice little April Fool’s treat.

Everyone was so stoked, omg.

And finally, although Game of Thrones is still many months away, the Internet still lost its mind over a teaser trailer revealing that three contenders remain for control of the Iron Throne.

107 days until #GoTS7 !!

The three kings ❤ _______________________________ #gameofthrones #got #hbo

There is a war coming❤️ winter is coming #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #kinginthenorth #queencercie #khaleesi

Sides have already been taken. Team Dany!

Long walk … #gameofthrones #got #season7 #longwalk #jrrmartin

" I will do what Queens do. I will rule." The true queen of westeros is here to reclaim her throne

Team Jon Snow!

King Crow

The New season is coming #gameofthrones

Team Cersei!

Cersei da Casa Lannister… #got #gameofthrones #gots7

And team This Dog!

 