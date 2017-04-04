Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The Walking Dead finished out its seventh season Sunday night. As ever, people remain addicted to this show.

These tattoos are epic and terrifying.

Tattooed this zombie assasin on the back of a thigh today! #walkingdeadtattoo #exetertattoo #artiumink #bnginksociety #tattooartistmagazine @eikondevice @inkmachines_christian A post shared by drisartiumink (@drisartiumink) on Feb 5, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

Thanks for watching… Bitte Klick Hd😘😘😘 Portrait von Márta Ein Sitzung Wie findet ihr es? Gebt uns Euer Feedback💋💋💋 Darf gerne geteilt werden👍👍👍 www.tattoobymarta.de Pirmasens Schloßstr 17. BeratungsTermin:0157 35878884 #portraittattoos#daryldixontattoo#walkingdead#walkingdeadtattoo#inkjecta#eternalink#believacosmetics#believatattoobutter#pirmasenstattoo#hairheadart#germanytattoos#tattooedgirls# A post shared by Tattoo by Màrta (@tattoobymarta) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Another addition to the sleeve! #Zombie #ZombieTattoo #Walkingdead #AMC #walkingdeadtattoo A post shared by Stephan Gamble (@stephangamble) on Aug 5, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Heres a closer shot of the After. #walkingdeadtattoo #coveruptattoo #tattoo A post shared by Phillip Franklin (@hellbillyphil) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

We would watch this crossover.

Cosplay, cosplay, cosplay.

I fight hard to survive 👊🏻#walkingdead #owncreation#cosplay#carnival A post shared by Doll Face (@mr.j_pet) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

#zombie #walkingdead #donaldtrump A post shared by JP (@electricbarbarella45) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty surprised-released the first episode of its new season as a nice little April Fool’s treat.

Unannounced new Rick and Morty on April fools… That's just… That's the most baller shit that's ever happened, man. We're gonna be ok. — phil matarese (@philorphilip) April 2, 2017

New episode of rick and morty? Awesome day @Chels542 — Charlie Turnip (@Travytrav92) April 2, 2017

The first episode of season 3 of Rick and Morty is streaming right now on adult swim. Maybe the world isn't so bad. — CJ (@CJSMITH4242) April 2, 2017

Gravity Falls lives on inside Rick and Morty forever and ever. As long as you got that McDonald's Mulan Sauce pic.twitter.com/pgCLf8pNzV — GravityFallsCipher (@TheMysteryofGF) April 2, 2017

Everyone was so stoked, omg.

Mfw Rick and Morty season 3 aired pic.twitter.com/N3KvaeN9FP — Chris Rademacher (@Wheelmaker42) April 2, 2017

RICK AND MORTY FOREVER MORTY NINE MORE SEASONS MORTY MY STORY ARC IS I WILL FIND THE NUGGET SAUCE MORTY pic.twitter.com/7PPkNtoI9g — (((chrstphr))) (@LasagnaEveryDay) April 2, 2017

RICK AND MORTY IS BACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/M5ell3uzHL — teenz (@kwisstina) April 2, 2017

And finally, although Game of Thrones is still many months away, the Internet still lost its mind over a teaser trailer revealing that three contenders remain for control of the Iron Throne.

107 days until #GoTS7 !! A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonlive) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The three kings ❤ _______________________________ #gameofthrones #got #hbo A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gaameofthroness) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

There is a war coming❤️ winter is coming #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #kinginthenorth #queencercie #khaleesi A post shared by Qazi Hamza Masood (@qazimasoodhamza) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Sides have already been taken. Team Dany!

Daenerys Targaryen❤ @emilia_clarke #emiliaclarke #tronodispade #gameofthrones #daenerystargaryen #Targaryen #daenerys #queen ❤ A post shared by Stella Grasso (@ste_art_) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Long walk … #gameofthrones #got #season7 #longwalk #jrrmartin A post shared by @m.o.p__art on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

" I will do what Queens do. I will rule." The true queen of westeros is here to reclaim her throne A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀Daenerys Targaryen (@khaleesiworld) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Daenerys Targaryen ===digital drawing=== Yarianna Ledger #drawing #art #yariannaledger #illustration #daenerystargaryen #gameofthrones #got #digitalpainting A post shared by Yarianna Ledger (@yariledger_art) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Team Jon Snow!

King Crow A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtone) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

The New season is coming #gameofthrones A post shared by AnNiThA!!!! (@annithalm23) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Team Cersei!

Cersei da Casa Lannister… #got #gameofthrones #gots7 A post shared by Game of Thrones PT (@gotportugal) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

The New season is coming #gameofthrones A post shared by AnNiThA!!!! (@annithalm23) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

And team This Dog!