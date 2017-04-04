Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
The Walking Dead finished out its seventh season Sunday night. As ever, people remain addicted to this show.
I can't Wait For The walking dead Season 7 Finale Tomorrow Night It's Gonna Be SOOO Good!!! I Am Soo Ready!!! It's Gonna Be So Intense!! can't believe it's The Last Episode Until October!!! 😱😱 #thewalkingdeadfans #thewalkingdeadrp #thewalkingdead #thewalkingdeadamc #thewalkingdeadseason7 #Walkingdead #Walkingdeadfinale #Walkingdeadamc #walkingdeadseason7 #Walkingdeadrp #Amc #amcwalkingdead #amcthewalkingdead #AmcTWD #TWD #TWDAmc #TWDSeason7 #Rickgrimes #Rick #andrewlincoln #negan #Negantwd #jefferydeanmorgan #Episode16 #TWDfinale #Season7 #Omg
❤ qotd: Carl or enid? Me: enid Tag a friend Credit: @lil_ass__kicker -a . . . . . . . . . . .#rickgrimes #twd #thewalkingdead #dailytwdeadpics #twdfamily #twdfam#rickgrimes #carlgrimes #amctwd #daryldixon #walkingdead #caroldixon #glennrhee #twdamc #maggierhee #maggiegreen #judithgrimes #negan #amcthewalkingdead #lucille
These tattoos are epic and terrifying.
#Repost @brettwalsh84 with @repostapp ・・・ New piece started, walking dead! Continuation tattoo… #romileyink #inkmaster #inkjunkeyz #inked #ink #t #tatt #tatted #tattoo #tattoos #tattedup #blackandgreytattoo #blackandwhite #blackandgrey #michonne #rickgrimes #andrewlincoln #danaigurira #walkingdead #magazine #walkingdeadtattoo #amc #fox
Thanks for watching… Bitte Klick Hd😘😘😘 Portrait von Márta Ein Sitzung Wie findet ihr es? Gebt uns Euer Feedback💋💋💋 Darf gerne geteilt werden👍👍👍 www.tattoobymarta.de Pirmasens Schloßstr 17. BeratungsTermin:0157 35878884 #portraittattoos#daryldixontattoo#walkingdead#walkingdeadtattoo#inkjecta#eternalink#believacosmetics#believatattoobutter#pirmasenstattoo#hairheadart#germanytattoos#tattooedgirls#
@darrylduncan did this #walkingdead #negan #tattoo and it turned out great! #Repost @darrylduncan with @repostapp ・・・ Redrawn from client reference, and a little @onnieolearytattoo inspiration. Thanks for the cool project @go_hemi was fun to tattoo!! #cicadatattooseattle #colortattoo #thewalkingdead #negan #comictattoo #fusionink #heliostattoo #waterlootattoo #seattletattoo #pnw #seattlelife #walkingdeadtattoo #seattle #seattletattoo #seattletattooartist #seattletattooshop #tattooed #geek #geektattoo #nerd #nerdytattoo #zombie
We would watch this crossover.
My trip to Boston included adding the Marge/Michonne section to this Simpsons/Walking Dead mash up half sleeve project. It's almost sad to know I can't work on this piece anymore since I had such a blast doing it. Thanks to my client Patrick for driving up from Buffalo NY to the @bostontattoocon for the past two years, and one trip to the @tatlantisartfest in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 to make it happen! I barely stopped tattooing for six straight days, it was magical!! I might stay an extra day or two next year to visit the art and science museums and the aquarium. Thanks to @fairygm333 for your hospitality. Thanks to @natanink for another awesome convention. Thanks to @201suze for the guest spot invite to @hourglasstattoo and thanks to everyone that got tattooed in Boston all week. After a week or so back home I'll be preparing myself for the #baltimoretattooconvention where I have limited availability on Saturday only. Please email me at martinartworks@yahoo.com if you're interested in booking any of my remaining time. Thanks for looking, please follow me on my Instagram page and my Facebook fan page (sMartin) #smartin #art #artist #tattoos #tattooing #tattoofamily #ink #inkedmag #inkmaster #customtattoo #gypsy #gypsygentleman #customartwork #draw #workhard #hardwork @equaliser_usa @fusion_ink @eikondevice @maximotattoocables @phucstyxtattoosupply @diskotattoosupply @villainarts #martinartworks @thesimpsonstattoo #walkingdead #walkingdeadtattoo #simpsonstattoo
Cosplay, cosplay, cosplay.
Mi primera vez….. #nyxfaceawards #sorteomaquillaje #sorteoexpres #regalos #SORTEO #haul #makeup #maquillaje #makeuptutorial #belleza #makeuprevolution #maquilladoraprofesional #toofaced #katvond #youtuber #canaldebelleza #canaldemaquillaje #labiales #iluminador #maybelline #wetandwild #primor #maquillalia #sephora #rimmel #adiptaalmaquillaje #toofaced #nails #zombie #walkingdead
Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty surprised-released the first episode of its new season as a nice little April Fool’s treat.
Everyone was so stoked, omg.
And finally, although Game of Thrones is still many months away, the Internet still lost its mind over a teaser trailer revealing that three contenders remain for control of the Iron Throne.
Sides have already been taken. Team Dany!
Team Jon Snow!
Team Cersei!
And team This Dog!