Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Fargo’ and ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
The third season of Fargo premiered on FX and not to get ahead of things, but it might be the best season yet.
This show really does have the most unique deaths.
Double Ewan! Double Ewan!
Oh, weird.
And let’s not forget how cool Mary Elizabeth Winstead is.
my favorite moment of the 1st episode is the one at Nikki's place with Ray wearing a not very low-key dressing gown;) I bet it was Nikki's 😎 what happened right after was..omg no spoilers! Besides this one is my 2nd favorite;) Fargo is so exciting and the Stussy's are very very well played by you that kinda dizziness overtook me 😍well done! Can't wait for the next episodes, loooved it so much! ⭐️ thank you endlessly talented @mcgregor_ewan #fargo #fargo3 #fargo3season #ewanmcgregor #fargofx #fargo
Right!
Bill Nye is here to save the world! In a new show streaming on Netflix. (Seriously, the show is called Bill Nye Saves the World.) To celebrate his superhero-like return to our screens, here are some cute photos of the Science Guy in bow ties.
A science guy meets THE science guy. I'm honored to be marching for science beside this great human in DC tomorrow. ALL of our lives depend on funding biomedical and earth science research that must be freely disseminated to the public. Bill Nye is a champion of science literacy, free thought and skepticism and he's on a heroic quest to save the world. What an honor to meet him! #ScienceMarch #marchforscience #billnyethescienceguy !! #billnyesavestheworld #sciencerules !
Simple unfiltered picture of Boss Bill. I've never seen a man work so tirelessly and complete so much in one week, yet still have such a kind and gracious demeanor toward his staff. So proud of him on today's Netflix show release and tomorrow's March for Science cochair role. We paused between a most busy day to joke and observe that his tie is purple (like my Prince pin today). Best Boss in the World. #billnye #marchforscience #planetarysociety #sciencerules #worldsbestboss #billnyethescienceguy #billnyesavestheworld
And here’s just a cool bow tie.
Bill Nye the science guy's new show is out on Netflix today!!! Already watched a couple episodes and loved it. Can't wait to finish the rest! . . . . . . . . . #billnye #billnyethescienceguy #billnyesavestheworld #savetheworld #savetheworldbill #billbillbill #bill #science #sciencerules #earth #bowtie #bowties #animation #loop #gif #artistsofinstagram
Bill Nye fan art is wonderful fan art.
Planned on bettering this but ran out of time. BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD released today on Netflix! Please everyone get yourself educated with our science icon of the world @billnye Where would we be without you. . . . . #illustration #graphicdesign #designer #design #vector #vectorart #creative #instaartist #artist #artstudio #galleries #logodesign #digitalartist #designlife #designstudio #logos #icondesign #materialdesign #adobe #behance #alexbanngdesign #billnye #billnyesavestheworld #love #tbt #like4like #instagood #science #space #followme
In his new show "Bill Nye Saves the World," premiering April 21 on @netflix, @billnye covers everything from climate change to artificial intelligence with an A-team of correspondents and guests. "We’re presenting our scientifically informed view on these types of topics: climate change, vaccines, the value of space exploration. We want everyone who watches the show to think of these issues in scientific terms," he says. // Story on hemispheresmagazine.com. Illustration by @hanochpiven. #BillNye #BillNyeTheScienceGuy #BillNyeSavesTheWorld
@billnye – watching some of his debates rn lol ● ● ●#art #drawing #sketch #artist #traditionalart #requests #doodle #digitalart #markers #promarkers #color #colour #oc #originalcharacter #pens #copic #copicmarkers #design #originaldesign #copics #billnye #billnyethescienceguy #science #billnyesavestheworld
And Bill Nye memes are the best memes.
Boooooooom! 😂😂😂 Easily one of my favorite memes of all time. A few great places to start for applicable scientific content 👉🏻 @theguerillachemist Instagram and the Behind the Muscle videos on the @blackstonelabs YouTube channel 💪🏻 MASS the monthly research review focusing on strength and physique athletes from @helms3dmj @gregnuckols and Mike Zourdos ✨ grab the first copy for free with the link in my bio! ✨ @team_gorman Nutrition Truth (TNT) podcast which has great topics and lots of guests. 🎧 And lastly, my newest YouTube series 👩🏻🔬 Science Simplified 👩🏻💻 where I break down research articles for y'all. Many, many more resources but a great place to start. 😊🤓 #LoCoFit #theguerillachemist #blackstonelabs #MASS #TNT #training #nutrition #research #science #sciencesimplified #billnye #redefinehealthy