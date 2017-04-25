Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Fargo’ and ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The third season of Fargo premiered on FX and not to get ahead of things, but it might be the best season yet.

#FargoFX Season 3. All I'll say is…Stamps…& Mongolian throat singing… I love this show! Plus I love the ads for this season! @FargoFX pic.twitter.com/SMtsh0JBOA — Keri Kilgo (@KeriKilgo) April 22, 2017

That awkward moment when you realize the loan shark you borrowed money from doesn't want it back. #Fargo. #Fargofx — Chaos Theory (@ChaosTheory11) April 20, 2017

$5000? #Fargo is a study in how so much can go so wrong for so little. #FargoFX — Hidden Remote (@HiddenRemote) April 20, 2017

Excellent week for TV brilliant new #FargoFX and a great end to #theexpanse season 2 pic.twitter.com/SWkZgeNe8p — Billy Hopkinson (@BillyHopkinson) April 22, 2017

This show really does have the most unique deaths.

Hahahahaha they killed that fool with an air conditioner 😂 I didn't see that coming at all #FargoFX #FargoSeason3 — ~TheLazyOne~ (@LazyMusician10) April 22, 2017

Double Ewan! Double Ewan!

#NowWatching #FargoFX Season 3 premiere "The Law of Vacant Places" A post shared by Jeremy Bys (@bearsfan278) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Oh, weird.

I can't believe this. Someone made an before and after picture of Obi Wan 😂😂😂 // #obiwankenobi #raystussy #starwars #fargo A post shared by All things Ewan McGregor 🎥 (@ewanmcgregor_hq) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

And let’s not forget how cool Mary Elizabeth Winstead is.

Current mood. // #ewanmcgregor #maryelizabethwinstead #fargo #fargo3 #swangoandstussy A post shared by All things Ewan McGregor 🎥 (@ewanmcgregor_hq) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

I see a bunch of people wanting to learn Bridge now. I'm also never walking under an air conditioner again. #fargo #nikki #ray #bridge #maryelizabethwinstead #ewanmcgregor A post shared by John Claude (@le_lapin_noir) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Right!

#FARGO (#FX Network) ~ #MaryElizabethWinstead as #NikkiSwango @mewins A post shared by dmorrison77 (@cosmicommons) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Bill Nye is here to save the world! In a new show streaming on Netflix. (Seriously, the show is called Bill Nye Saves the World.) To celebrate his superhero-like return to our screens, here are some cute photos of the Science Guy in bow ties.

Bill Nye is ready for the March for Science! Join him in showing off your love for science and rock the "Science is Universal" t-shirt all year long. Support The Planetary Society when you snag yours at omaze.com/science or through the link in our bio. A post shared by Omaze (@omazeworld) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

#BillNyeSavesTheWorld Season 1 is now streaming on #Netflix. #BillNyeTheScienceGuy #BeforeSpring2017Endgame #RoadToGuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 #RoadToStarWarsTheLastJedi #ShadowsOf2017 #MysteriesOfApril A post shared by @makani_rising on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

And here’s just a cool bow tie.

Bill Nye fan art is wonderful fan art.

William Sanford Nye Excited to almost have this one finished! #fanartfriday #billnyethescienceguy #billnyesavestheworld #earthdayiseveryday #science #oilpaint #mixedmedia #glass A post shared by Caryn Gorman (@mynameiscarynmichelle) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Loving #billnyesavestheworld! ___________ #doodle #drawing #sketch #characterdesign #portrait #caricature #science #billnye A post shared by Don Yoakam (@don_yoakam) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

#billnye #billnyethescienceguy #billnyesavestheworld #netflix #science A post shared by Claire Bidwell (@squidwell) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Drawing from inspiration! A post shared by Matt Fontaine Creative (@mattfontaine) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

And Bill Nye memes are the best memes.

#KnowledgeIsPower #bobross #billnye #mrrogers #art #science A post shared by Anthony Rodriguez (@anthonyyourmajesty) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

#memes #meme #spicymemes #billnye #dankmemes A post shared by that sweet sweet lemonade (@smooth.lemongrass) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

It’s been a science week at the podcast. Get out your abacus and crunch those numbers then tune in as we e=mc^2 the shit out of everything. A post shared by GandCPodcast (@gandcpodcast) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT