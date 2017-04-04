Ivanka Trump’s Wine-Drinking, Fur-Wearing Neighbor Is the Internet’s New Obsession

One of the most trusted members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle is his daughter Ivanka. She has an office in the White House and has attended her father’s meetings with world leaders (she’s also been the subject of many Reddit Photoshop battles).
While Ivanka’s outsize role has attracted plenty of media scrutiny and protest, it’s also had an effect on her new neighborhood in Washington, D.C. For proof of this, we can thank Mary F. Calvert, a Daily Mail photographer who snapped some candid photos of Ivanka’s Kalorama street during an LGBT demonstration there over the weekend.
Calvert’s photos didn’t truly go viral, however, until Mike Sington, former director of operations at Universal Studios, shared them:
Here’s a close-up of that delighted woman Sington’s referring to:
Where to begin—the huge smile, the glass of white wine, the fact that she’s wearing a fur coat in the middle of April (not to mention the rainbow flag in the background)?
While this woman has not yet been identified (and it hasn’t been confirmed that she actually lives in Kalorama), she’s become a viral sensation over the last two days. Here are some of the best social media reactions:
Sington told the Observer that his tweet has gotten almost three million impressions since Sunday. He also said that he spoke with Calvert, who is “thrilled” that the photos went viral (the Observer has reached out to her as well).
“The response has been overwhelming,” Sington said in an email. “Many, many people are looking at the fur coat lady as their hero, calling her their ‘spirit animal.'”
There goes the neighborhood.