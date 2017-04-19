Ivanka Trump Used to Love Dressing Up For the Met Gala

She won't be attending this year, since she's busy working in the White House

By 04/19/17 6:30am
Butterflies and a curly updo was the vibe in 2004.
Getty Images
In 2005, Trump debuted a severe bob.
Getty Images
Brown satin in 2006 was an interesting choice for the Anglomania theme.
Getty Images
Trump went for a bit of colorblocking to celebrate Poiret: King Of Fashion in 2007.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
In 2008 she wore some elaborate head jewelry, for the theme of Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.
Getty Images
Lavender was the hue for 2010.
Getty Images
For Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations in 2012, bangs were part of the look.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Note the dark extensions and studded bracelets, for the Punk theme in 2013.
Getty Images
Check out her huge braided bun, in 2014. Her gown was by Oscar de la Renta.
Getty Images
In 2015 the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass. Trump wore a bold blue dress by Prabal Gurung.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Just last year she wore a red jumpsuit, with a cape, by Ralph Lauren.
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Ivanka Trump has been a fixture on the Met Gala red carpet for years. In fact, last year she shared that it’s actually her “favorite event.”  But things are a little different this year. Now that Donald Trump is president, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are “too busy” working in the White House to attend one of New York’s biggest fashion events.  Anna Wintour is devastated, no doubt.

This year’s theme serves to celebrate the work and influence of Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons; it will surely encourage many attendees to daringly dress in avant-garde garb. We will not see any Trumps engaging in that kind of risky fashion on May 4.

However, there is plenty of photographic evidence that Ivanka has joyously partaken in previous Met Gala themes. In 2013, for the Punk exhibit, that meant black hair extensions and gold studded bracelets. For the 2008 theme of Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, Ivanka wore some funky jewelry on her head, perhaps to prove that dressing the part can actually provide a few superpowers in the end. She has also stepped and repeated in frocks (and one jumpsuit) created by notable American designers, including Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren.

Click through to see some of  Ivanka Trump’s red carpet looks from Met Galas throughout the years.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page