Ivanka Trump Used to Love Dressing Up for the Met Gala











Ivanka Trump has been a fixture on the Met Gala red carpet for years. In fact, last year she shared that it’s actually her “favorite event.” But things are a little different this year. Now that Donald Trump is president, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are “too busy” working in the White House to attend one of New York’s biggest fashion events. Anna Wintour is devastated, no doubt.

This year’s theme serves to celebrate the work and influence of Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons; it will surely encourage many attendees to daringly dress in avant-garde garb. We will not see any Trumps engaging in that kind of risky fashion on May 4.

However, there is plenty of photographic evidence that Ivanka has joyously partaken in previous Met Gala themes. In 2013, for the Punk exhibit, that meant black hair extensions and gold studded bracelets. For the 2008 theme of Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, Ivanka wore some funky jewelry on her head, perhaps to prove that dressing the part can actually provide a few superpowers in the end. She has also stepped and repeated in frocks (and one jumpsuit) created by notable American designers, including Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren.

Click through to see some of Ivanka Trump’s red carpet looks from Met Galas throughout the years.