Jennifer Aniston Is Living Rachel Green’s Dream Life in Paris

The ageless actress and Justin Theroux are the epitome of couple goals on their chic Parisian trip

By 04/13/17 3:35pm
Jennifer Aniston is living her best life in Paris right now - click through for all her best photo ops, including this Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton ensemble.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
We'll try and overlook Theroux's necklace and focus more on the couple's coordinating outfits.
Nicolas Ghesquière
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons collab launch dinner.
Instagram
In a black and pink silk maxi dress en route to dinner.
Instagram
Just a casual mirror selfie at the Louvre.
Justin Theroux/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux leaving the Chanel store in Paris, looking incredibly chic in track pants.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Patrick Demarchelier photographed the pair at the Louvre.
Louis Vuitton/Instagram
At 'The Leftovers' Paris premiere.
Instagram
One more for good measure.
Instagram
In the final episode of Friends, Rachel Green gets off her Paris-bound plane (thanks in large part to Phoebe and phalanges) and decides to stay put in New York with Ross. It was a very fitting ending to the beloved series, though we do wonder what would have happened if Jennifer Aniston’s character decided to stay in Paris for that job at Louis Vuitton.

At the moment, Jennifer Aniston is living her alter ego’s dream existence in the City of Lights. The ageless actress is in Paris with her husband, Justin Theroux, and while she might be best known for her absolutely incredible hair and her affinity for Cabo vacations, Aniston’s Parisian wardrobe is killing it, too.

Aniston and Theroux epitomized outfit goals at the launch dinner of the Louis Vuitton Masters collaboration with artist Jeff Koons on Tuesday night. The pair wore perfectly coordinating black ensembles to the fête, which took place in the Louvre. She donned a Nicolas Ghesquiere black leather bustier with black pants and suit jacket, while her husband wore black leather pants with a tailored blazer and a rather questionable necklace. Her hair was silky smooth as always; his was a little spiky, TBH.

gettyimages 667347826 Jennifer Aniston Is Living Rachel Greens Dream Life in Paris

Jennifer Aniston and her hair in Paris. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Aniston posed with other attendees at the dinner, including Cate Blanchett, but our personal favorite is the mirror selfie her husband uploaded on the Instagram, where he went on all out on the puns and captioned it “In Louvre,” complete with many appropriate emojis.

The next day, she managed to make track pants look stylish, as she paired her black-and-white trousers with a neutral tee, ankle-length camel coat and white sneakers. She and Theroux continued on this whole couple coordinating outfits thing, as he, too wore a camel-colored coat with his black pants.

Place Vendome. Full-(ish) moon. S'late here.

A post shared by @justintheroux on

She did make a departure from her usual all-black ensembles for a dinner with Theroux, though, when she sported a black and pink floral silk maxi dress that provided a lovely and unexpected pop of color. Theroux, on the other hand, stuck with his usual black leather jacket, and another unfortunate looking necklace that we will look overlook for now.

It was back to black for the Paris premiere of The Leftovers, which Theroux stars in. She chose a black halter frock for the event at Le Grand Rex, while Theroux wore black jeans and a blazer over a red striped tee, as well as his usual surplus of hair gel.

We’re sure Aniston and Theroux will continue to embody #couplegoals for the rest of their Paris jaunt. Click through the slideshow above for a peek at the photos from their stylish trip.

