NJ Legislator Wants State to Hold Hearings About the Treatment of Airline Passengers

Video of Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this week sparked nationwide outrage over the treatment of airline customers. According to New Jersey Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-21), the New Jersey legislature should hold hearings about how airlines and the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) treat passengers at New Jersey airports.

“When travelers use our airports, we expect them to be treated as guests of our state,” Bramnick said in a statement. “I am aware that the federal government regulates air traffic, but that does not preclude us from a serious fact finding mission. I am deeply concerned that passengers are routinely disrespected in a variety of ways while traveling thru Newark airport. I am also concerned by some automation that has replaced humans at Newark.”

Bramnick also took to Twitter on Thursday to express his belief that hearings need to be held in New Jersey.

Time for hearings on how we treat airline passengers. Although federal government regulates I want to hear from the public in New Jersey — Jon Bramnick (@JonBramnick) April 13, 2017

I raised the issue months ago TSA should not yell at travelers who have done nothing wrong. If they cannot be polite get another job — Jon Bramnick (@JonBramnick) April 13, 2017

In his tweets and statement, Bramnick also called upon Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto (D-32) to join in the call for hearings.