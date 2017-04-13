What Would Don Draper Think of Jon Hamm’s New Digs?

Peek inside the 'Mad Men' actor's reported new Los Angeles residence

By 04/13/17 6:30am
Jon Hamm reportedly just bought a newly renovated Los Feliz abode - click through to see inside.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
It's a rather Zen vibe.
Sotheby's International Realty
Plenty of room for a 'Mad Men' reunion.
Sotheby's International Realty
The outdoor space is ideal for maintaining privacy.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hamm previously lived elsewhere in the neighborhood with his former partner, Jennifer Westfeldt.
Sotheby's International Realty
The marble bedecked chef's kitchen.
Sotheby's International Realty
The dining room doors open to the outdoor space.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
The home is over 3,500 square feet.
Sotheby's International Realty
A very Don Draper bar.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's a saltwater pool.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
That's a fireplace, FYI.
Sotheby's International Realty
The master suite.
Sotheby's International Realty
One of the four bedrooms.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Quite the bathtub.
Sotheby's International Realty
Very sunny.
Sotheby's International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 15

In the time since Mad Men aired its series finale in May 2015 (and we were all left to ponder the fate of Don Draper and his potential Coca-Cola ad), Jon Hamm has remained rather busy. The actor headed back to television with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; he also scored roles in films like Keeping Up with the Joneses and the upcoming High Wire Act and Nostalgia.

Now, Hamm has reportedly purchased a sleekly renovated Los Feliz home for a little under $3.4 million, according to Variety.

We think Don Draper would approve of the four-bedroom home, which spans over 3,500 square feet and ensures quite a bit of privacy, thanks to a gate and lots of strategically placed landscaping. It’s also a nice fresh start for Hamm—the actor spent time in rehab for alcoholism in 2015, shortly before the final season of Mad Men premiered. It was also the same year he separated from his long-time partner, Jennifer Westfeldt.

gettyimages 460167350 What Would Don Draper Think of Jon Hamms New Digs?

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

His new home features a formal living room and office space separated by a dual-sided cement tile fireplace, as well as a dining room with accordion doors that open to the “resort-like” backyard. Speaking of outdoor space, there’s wraparound decking and a new saltwater pool, as well as a lounge area, built-in barbecue and dining area.

The chef’s kitchen has marble counters, white oak cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling, while the den is equipped with a very Don Draper-esque customized wet bar and French doors.

Hamm is already well acquainted with the neighborhood; he and Westfeldt previously resided in a 2,300-square-foot home in Los Feliz that they bought in 2002. The Mad Men actor isn’t the only famous face in the celeb-beloved community and he might be getting a new neighbor sometime in the near future—Angelina Jolie reportedly put in an offer on the famed Cecil B. DeMille estate, located just a few minutes away.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page