Ken Bone Says He’s a Better Meme Than the ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl

One of the most viral sensations to come out of the 2016 election cycle was Ken Bone, the undecided voter in the red sweater who captured America’s heart. Like everyone who ends up being internet famous, however, it turned out Bone had a dark side—he said on Reddit that the killing of Trayvon Martin was justified, and he also forgot to delete his porn comments on the site.

To his credit, Bone has not ignored these less savory aspects of his personality—he openly addressed many of them during a Reddit AMA in October, and last night he was back on his favorite social network to answer more questions. Here are some of the highlights from the late night conversation.

He’s surprised that people still care what he thinks: When asked if his 15 minutes of fame were up yet, Bone answered “Based on the number of people who ask me this same question every damn day, I’m going to say no.”

He doesn’t regret that his porn comments were made public: “Real men learn from mistakes and move on. Cowards hide from them and pretend they didn’t happen.”

He’s merchandising off his fame: Bone revealed that he’s raked in about $135,00 from T-shirt sales and endorsements from Izod (the creators of his famous red sweater).

But he doesn’t even own the sweater any more—Izod gave $10,000 to charity in exchange for it: “It now sits in their archive in New York alongside James Dean’s leather jacket and Michael Jackson’s moonwalk shoes.”

He still feels very passionate about helping the homeless: Bone has raised nearly $50,000 for homeless charities. “This time of the year is very tough for them, and for the charities that help them. Spring storms can be very dangerous if you have no way to get shelter, and a brutal summer is around the corner. Add to that the charities have trouble raising money after the holidays…If you can’t help financially, start by treating thee homeless with the kindness and respect that every person deserves.”