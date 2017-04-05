Kendall Jenner’s Controversial Pepsi Ad Has Inspired a Powerful New Civil Rights Meme

Pepsi is on the defensive following a controversial new ad featuring Kendall Jenner. The short film, called “Live For Now,” shows the model posing for a photo shoot when she sees a protest outside (the cause is not specified—in fact, the protest signs are comically generic). Jenner rips off her blonde wig, hands it to a black woman standing nearby and goes to join in. She picks up a can of Pepsi from a cooler, and a black man fist bumps it. She then heads to the front lines of the protest and hands the soda to a gun-toting police officer, who smiles after the first sip—all is forgiven!

The ad immediately spawned outrage on social media—many people accused Pepsi of mocking Black Lives Matter protests, in particular the viral photo of Ieshia Evans confronting two Baton Rouge police officers in riot gear.

Others, however, used the video to teach a lesson (satirically, of course, because this is the internet). Several Twitter users added Pepsi-related captions to iconic civil rights photos, which highlighted the fact that Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were fighting for much more than a can of soda:

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

"I've been to the mountaintop, there's a Pepsi machine" pic.twitter.com/40vV6HjeEF — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) April 4, 2017

When the cops come and you only got Coca-Cola in the fridge pic.twitter.com/GWWO67bkMm — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 4, 2017

if only she'd given them a pepsi pic.twitter.com/rVM8jkJrG4 — darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) April 4, 2017

"Aye…tell Jesse to get a 6-pack of Pepsi and bring it to Selma. I'll explain later…" pic.twitter.com/5VElyQqC0W — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 5, 2017

In spite of this backlash, Pepsi is defending the controversial commercial.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” Pepsi said in a statement.