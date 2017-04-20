See Kendall Jenner’s First Post-Pepsi Appearance at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th Anniversary Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Champagne may have been on offer at last night’s 150th anniversary celebration of Harper’s Bazaar, but the only libation on anyone’s mind was Pepsi. This was all thanks to Kendall Jenner, whose surprise appearance at the party, held at 65 floors high above Manhattan at The Rainbow Room, marked her first public outing after widespread backlash against the soda brand’s controversial television advertisement starring the 21-year-old supermodel.

Trailed by her reality show cameras and mother-manager Kris Jenner, Kendall was all smiles as she glad handed with fashion designers like Ralph Lauren, Alber Elbaz, Tory Burch, and Zac Posen, as well as fellow supermodels Nina Agdal, Coco Rocha, Iman, and Christie Brinkley who arrived with her brood of model children, Sailor & Jack Brinkley Cook.

Holding court as hostess was Harper’s Bazaar’s Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey. The editrix, who has sat at the helm of the venerable title for 16 years, took to the microphone to thank the evening’s partners, Tiffany & Co. and American Express, and to reveal the evening’s pièce de résistance, a towering projection of 150 iconic Harper’s Bazaar images shone on the facade of the Empire State Building.