Now You Can Live the ‘Life of Kylie’ in Her Newly Discounted Home

Maybe her new solo reality show will document the selling process.

She posted a home tour on her app at one point.

It's not too far from the Kardashian family home.

Jenner bought the home before her 18th birthday, so she could move out right away.

Kylie Jenner just discounted her starter home - click through to peek inside the glamorous abode.















Reality star, cosmetics mogul and budding real estate investor Kylie Jenner is having a bit of trouble with one of her many residences.

The Lip Kit creator, who is getting her own spin off, Life of Kylie, this summer, is still trying to find a buyer for her Calabasas “starter home.” And no, not the one Tyga reportedly just moved out of.

Jenner purchased the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath house for $2.6 million in 2015, and proceeded to put it back on the market for $3.9 million in June 2016. Less than a year after first listing the 4,851-square-foot property, Jenner is slicing the price just a bit, down to $3.3 million.

As you may have already guessed, the Tuscan-style pad, accessed via private gated entrance, isn’t your average starter home, and it’s been “extensively upgraded,” per the listing held by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s real estate broker of choice, Tomer Fridman.

The social media-loving family must be wearing off on Fridman a bit; he posted an Instagram collage announcing the price decrease for Jenner’s estate.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops and a breakfast nook with courtyard access, and there is crown molding throughout the formal dining and living rooms.

There’s also a white brick fireplace and, our personal favorite, Jenner’s much-buzzed about “glam room,” also known as a converted downstairs bedroom.

Not that the master suite is lacking in storage space—indeed, it includes a separate seating area, walk-in closet and a separate shoe-slash-purse closet. We suppose she needed somewhere to store all those wigs.

The backyard is comprised of a modern pool and spa, with both an in ground fire pit and above ground fire pit.

Sure, $3.3 million isn’t pocket change, but it’s nothing compared to another piece of Jenner-approved real estate on the market—the Tribeca penthouse where Kendall and Kylie stayed, selfied and were trapped in an elevator is currently listed for a staggering $16.8 million. It doesn’t have a glam room just yet, but there’s always time.