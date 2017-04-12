Now You Can Live the ‘Life of Kylie’ in Her Newly Discounted Home

Complete with a customized glam room, of course

By 04/12/17 4:31pm
Kylie Jenner just discounted her starter home - click through to peek inside the glamorous abode.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week
Jenner bought the home before her 18th birthday, so she could move out right away.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's in Calabasas, of course.
Sotheby's International Realty
It's not too far from the Kardashian family home.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Looks like a glam room to us.
Sotheby's International Realty
The outdoor areas are ideal for entertaining.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home is "Tuscan-style."
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Because above- and below-ground fire pits are crucial.
Sotheby's International Realty
A complete outdoor kitchen.
Sotheby's International Realty
She posted a home tour on her app at one point.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maybe her new solo reality show will document the selling process.
Sotheby's International Realty
Is this the custom shoe and purse closet?
Sotheby's International Realty
Just one of the walk-in closets.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
The master bathroom.
Sotheby's International Realty
The home spans two stories.
Sotheby's International Realty
The white brick fireplace.
Sotheby's International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Reality star, cosmetics mogul and budding real estate investor Kylie Jenner is having a bit of trouble with one of her many residences.

The Lip Kit creator, who is getting her own spin off, Life of Kylie, this summer, is still trying to find a buyer for her Calabasas “starter home.” And no, not the one Tyga reportedly just moved out of.

gettyimages 635282388 Now You Can Live the Life of Kylie in Her Newly Discounted Home

Pre-move out. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Jenner purchased the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath house for $2.6 million in 2015, and proceeded to put it back on the market for $3.9 million in June 2016. Less than a year after first listing the 4,851-square-foot property, Jenner is slicing the price just a bit, down to $3.3 million.

As you may have already guessed, the Tuscan-style pad, accessed via private gated entrance, isn’t your average starter home, and it’s been “extensively upgraded,” per the listing held by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s real estate broker of choice, Tomer Fridman.

The social media-loving family must be wearing off on Fridman a bit; he posted an Instagram collage announcing the price decrease for Jenner’s estate.

The gourmet chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops and a breakfast nook with courtyard access, and there is crown molding throughout the formal dining and living rooms.

gettyimages 631435612 Now You Can Live the Life of Kylie in Her Newly Discounted Home

Kylie Jenner is still trying to sell her starter house. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s also a white brick fireplace and, our personal favorite, Jenner’s much-buzzed about “glam room,” also known as a converted downstairs bedroom.

Not that the master suite is lacking in storage space—indeed, it includes a separate seating area, walk-in closet and a separate shoe-slash-purse closet. We suppose she needed somewhere to store all those wigs.

The backyard is comprised of a modern pool and spa, with both an in ground fire pit and above ground fire pit.

Sure, $3.3 million isn’t pocket change, but it’s nothing compared to another piece of Jenner-approved real estate on the market—the Tribeca penthouse where Kendall and Kylie stayed, selfied and were trapped in an elevator is currently listed for a staggering $16.8 million. It doesn’t have a glam room just yet, but there’s always time.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page