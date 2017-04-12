Now You Can Live the ‘Life of Kylie’ in Her Newly Discounted Home

Reality star, cosmetics mogul and budding real estate investor Kylie Jenner is having a bit of trouble with one of her many residences.
The Lip Kit creator, who is getting her own spin off, Life of Kylie, this summer, is still trying to find a buyer for her Calabasas “starter home.” And no, not the one Tyga reportedly just moved out of.
Jenner purchased the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath house for $2.6 million in 2015, and proceeded to put it back on the market for $3.9 million in June 2016. Less than a year after first listing the 4,851-square-foot property, Jenner is slicing the price just a bit, down to $3.3 million.
As you may have already guessed, the Tuscan-style pad, accessed via private gated entrance, isn’t your average starter home, and it’s been “extensively upgraded,” per the listing held by the Kardashian-Jenner family’s real estate broker of choice, Tomer Fridman.
The social media-loving family must be wearing off on Fridman a bit; he posted an Instagram collage announcing the price decrease for Jenner’s estate.
The gourmet chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops and a breakfast nook with courtyard access, and there is crown molding throughout the formal dining and living rooms.
There’s also a white brick fireplace and, our personal favorite, Jenner’s much-buzzed about “glam room,” also known as a converted downstairs bedroom.
Not that the master suite is lacking in storage space—indeed, it includes a separate seating area, walk-in closet and a separate shoe-slash-purse closet. We suppose she needed somewhere to store all those wigs.
The backyard is comprised of a modern pool and spa, with both an in ground fire pit and above ground fire pit.
Sure, $3.3 million isn’t pocket change, but it’s nothing compared to another piece of Jenner-approved real estate on the market—the Tribeca penthouse where Kendall and Kylie stayed, selfied and were trapped in an elevator is currently listed for a staggering $16.8 million. It doesn’t have a glam room just yet, but there’s always time.