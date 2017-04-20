Let’s Not Forget That Bill O’Reilly is Also Super Racist

Plenty has been written about the dismissal of former cable news heavyweight, Bill O’Reilly, in the wake of rampant sexual harassment accusations. But there’s something important to remember as we’re forced to reconcile his decades of degrading and humiliating women: Bill O’Reilly is ALSO super racist.
Bill O’Reilly is, overall, just a terrible person. He made your grandparents worse for having watched him. Here is a short, not-at-all complete list of some of his most racist moments:
-
Said he “didn’t hear a word” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) was saying because he “was looking at her James Brown wig.”
-
Leered at a female black employee at Fox News and called her “hot chocolate.”
-
Was surprised and amazed when he went to a restaurant in Harlem and found it was a normal restaurant where people weren’t screaming “M-Fer, I want more iced tea.”
-
Questioned how Trump would help black people get jobs when most of them “are ill-educated and have tattoos on their foreheads.”
-
Blamed Freddie Gray’s “lifestyle” for his death.
-
“Asian people are not liberal by nature. They’re usually more industrious and hard-working.”
-
Aired and defended a segment from Jesse Watters that was more racist and exploitative of Asian-Americans than can be accurately described in a single sentence. Just… watch it if you have to. Keep the vomit bucket close.
-
Said that the slaves who helped build the White House “well-fed and had decent lodgings provided by the government,” like slavery was a pretty good deal or something.
-
When he told Marc Lamont Hill, a professor at Columbia University, that he looked like a cocaine dealer.
If only people like Bill O’Reilly didn’t get millions of dollars and a massive audience for decades before his awfulness meant he got million of dollars more just to keep his sagging face off television.