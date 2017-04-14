This Toronto Baker Makes Easter Cookies Out of Runway Looks

Chic AND sweet!

By 04/14/17 7:30am
Céline and the Easter bunny are a match made in heaven.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
This color combo works, too!
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Far chicer than your average pack of Hanes t-shirts.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
From top: A Dries van Noten cookie; Michel Gaubert in sweets form.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
From top: Jean Paul Gaultier PJs; a Viktor and Rolf Couture creation.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Louis Vuitton, Fall/Winter 2016, spun in sugar.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
From top: Arthur Arbesser's colorblocking;
From top: Isa Arfen stripes; Creatures of Comfort textures.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Adorable A Piece Apart blues.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Top and bottom: Dries Van Noten for Easter!
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Gazel's favorites are these simpler cookie styles.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
This Alexander McQueen dress looks so sweet.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
Vetements has never looked so chic.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
A Dries Van Noten look, created for Vogue.
Courtesy Lindsey Bakes
While nothing will ever trump the Cadbury Creme Egg as the ultimate Easter sweet, Lindsey Gazel’s fashion eggs might be a close second. The Toronto-based baker, who is professionally known as Lindsey Bakes, has been whipping up sweet and sartorially pleasing cookies for quite some time, but we think she’s really hit her stride this season, by interpreting Céline‘s latest runway collection into an edible colorblocked creation.

“I’m not exactly sure where but I’ve done it every year for four or five years. Colours and patterns get stuck in my head like some people get songs stuck in their heads, so cookies are a great outlet for that,” she explained to the Observer. Over the past years, that has resulted in an edible version of Michel Gaubert’s head, a bite-sized version of Victor and Rolf Couture and a colorful interpretation of a Dries Van Noten print. Her baking business has been around for around eight years—she started off making gingerbread men. Eventually, Gazel got into more detailed designs, putting almost anything imaginable on a cookie. That includes Nikes for Airmax day, Larry David’s sunburnt face and a spicy bowl of pho, with all of the add-ons.

Gazel is no stranger to the fashion scene, having previously collaborated with Chanel, Hermès, Phillip Lim, Lemaire and Ralph Lauren. She was even tapped by Vogue last year to recreate some of their favorite runway looks. As a result, an iconic Vetements hoodie was spun in sugar and an intricate Alexander McQueen frock was whipped into cookie form.

Will Gazel be rocking a designer getup this Easter?

“Definitely not! Working in the bakery all day, everyday, I wear a t-shirt, jeans and sneakers, unfortunately,” she said. Well, at least her cookies will be well dressed.

 

