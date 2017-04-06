Weinberg Continues Push for Presidential Candidates Release Tax Returns in NJ

Legislators in New Jersey last month passed a bill in both the State Senate and General Assembly that if signed into law by the governor would require all future presidential candidates to disclose their five most recent years of tax returns. While New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has promised a veto of the legislation, Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg on Thursday vowed to push the fight into 2018 when New Jersey will have another governor.

The push by legislators like Weinberg and others nationwide was sparked by President Donald Trump’s decision to buck historical precedent and not disclose his tax returns ahead of the presidential election.

“We are talking about the president of the United States,” Weinberg said on a Thursday call with other legislators from states around the nation who are pushing similar bills in their own areas. “It is a necessity in order for voters to be able to make a rational and informed decision.”

Weinberg was joined on the call with New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, California State Senator Mike McGuire and Arizona State Senator Juan Mendez, all of whom are leading similar pushes in their own states in the absence of federal action.

New Jersey District 9 Rep. Bill Pascrell has also been fighting for Trump to release his tax returns and to impose such disclosures on future presidential candidates. Despite facing a number of roadblocks, Pascrell has said that he plans to continue with the effort.