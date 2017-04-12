MacArthur Contradicts Critics of AHCA Support

MARLTON — One of seven vulnerable House Republicans facing a wave of attack ads is coming to his own defense on his support of the party’s massively unpopular plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Tom MacArthur, the only New Jersey congressman to say he would vote for a bill to repeal and replace the ACA before House Republicans scrapped the vote, took on critics from the right and left who have found fault with his stance on the American Healthcare Act Wednesday.

MacArthur has faced critical advertising from left and right-leaning groups for his willingness to support the healthcare plan that would replace former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation and rafts of protestors in his home district who he says are often paid or non-constituents.

“I got to a point where I felt that I had made enough improvements to the bill that I could support it. I’ll be the first one to say it’s not a perfect bill,” MacArthur said, pointing to a series of amendments he successfully pushed for that would have added $165 billion to protect those vulnerable to loss of coverage, $90 billion to cover those age 50 to 64, $60 billion for the elderly and disabled on Medicaid and $15 billion for mental illness, addiction and maternity treatment.

“I have been attacked by both the right and the left,” MacArarthur said. “Outside groups, in the last two weeks, have been attacking me with paid advertising dollars for working to improve this bill instead of just walking away. I have been attacked by the Club for Growth because they see the bill as not enough repeal of Obamacare. This week I’m being attacked with hundreds and thousand of dollars in paid advertising by Save My Care because they say there’s too much repeal of the Affordable Care Act.”

MacArhur also took aim at New Jersey Citizen Action, the liberal activist group that has staged weekly protests at his office in Marlton. He alleged that the group has paid its protestors and brought them in from elsewhere in the state, and that organizers Maura Collingsru and Jerome Montes are also not themselves constituents.

Club for Growth made a $500,000 ad buy to criticize MacArthur for not pushing for a more market-driven approach to the AHCA, while Save My Care will be airing $200,000 worth of television ads accusing the congressman of not “fighting to protect coverage for preexisting conditions.”

MacArthur argued that noncooperation with Democrats who favor wider and less market-dependent coverage is not an option. Provisions that prevent discrimination based on preexisting conditions are already law, and the bill Republicans declined doesn’t touch that popular aspect of the ACA as it stands today—a point that he said Save My Care’s ad fails to mention.

Though the AHCA itself does not touch those regulations on insurers, the White House and a group of congressmen known as the Freedom Caucus have discussed a proposal to revive the bill with changes that would undermine the ACA’s pre-existing conditions provision.

Reached by email, Save My Care spokesperson Meaghan Smith defended the ad by pointing to a Washington Post story that called a similar ad aimed at Republican congressman Darrell Issa of California “technically correct.”

“The information in the ad is accurate and just this morning, the Washington Post fact checked it stating ‘this one is relatively careful about its language,’” Smith said. “If Congressman MacArthur is concerned about his constituents’ response to the ad, then this is his opportunity to publicly say he will vote against the House Republican Leadership and the Trump Administration’s proposal that would gut protections for people across New Jersey with pre-existing conditions. But Congressman MacArthur has not done that.”

New Jersey Citizen Action and Club for Growth were not immediately available for comment.