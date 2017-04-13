Gubernatorial Primary Matching Funds Now Over $3.6 Million

A fourth candidate for New Jersey governor — Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli — has received public matching funds according to an announcement by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission on Thursday.

To date, $3.6 million in public matching funds have been approved by ELEC in the gubernatorial primaries as part of a state financing program that grants two dollars in public funds for every one dollar raised by gubernatorial candidates who raise a minimum of $430,000. Thursday’s approval of $650,996 in funds for Ciattarelli’s campaign puts the Republican in the company of the three other candidates who have qualified for matching funds ahead of the primaries: Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, Former U.S. Treasury Official Jim Johnson and Assemblyman John Wisniewski.

In addition to the funds approved for Ciattarelli’s campaign on Thursday, ELEC also disbursed $38,450 to Guadagno, another Republican. Her cumulative total to this point is $1,164,378 in public funds.

Johnson, a Democrat, has secured the most matching funds of any candidate from ELEC ahead of the June gubernatorial primaries. A Thursday certification of $106,760 in public funds for his campaign puts his cumulative receipts at $1,165,788.

Though Wisniewski qualified for funds on Wednesday, no funding was disbursed to his campaign on Thursday. To date, the Democratic assemblyman has received $663,010.00.

Candidates who receive public funds are not permitted to spend over $6.4 million in a primary election and $13.8 million in a general election. Qualified candidates must also participate in two public debates.