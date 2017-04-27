Melania Trump’s American-Designed Military Suit

First lady Melania Trump is supporting homegrown talent with her latest outfit. She chose to wear a khaki green, military-inspired suit by Altuzarra to meet with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada.

Altuzarra, which is designed by Joseph Altuzarra, is a top New York label, beloved for crisp tailoring and playful details. Previous FLOTUS Michelle Obama was also a fan of the brand.

Here, Melania proves she has a keen eye for coordination, as she’s matched the snakeskin trim of the suit to the pattern of her pointy toe pumps. Just one day after her 47 birthday, FLOTUS used some creative styling tricks to complete this refined look, including the artfully rolled up sleeves and the subtle side slit on the skirt. She also opted to wear the jacket as a top, cinching the built-in belt to accentuate her figure.

Discerning shoppers can purchase the two-piece from MatchesFashion, where the jacket is priced at a cool $2,695 and the skirt goes for $1,075. While Altuzarra is headquartered in New York, it appears this particular suit was manufactured in Italy.

Back in November, the designer spoke out about dressing the Trumps. “I don’t want to not dress people I disagree with,” he confusingly noted.