Melania Trump’s Italian Fashion Choice; Acne’s New Denim Direction

Italian allegiance: For her official portrait as the First Lady, Melania Trump eschewed an American designer and instead donned a suit by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. If you can draw your eyes away from her massive diamond ring for a moment, you’ll realize she missed a major opportunity to endorse a homegrown talent. via The New York Times.

Arrivederci: Massimo Giorgetti, the creative director of Emilio Pucci, is leaving the brand after just two years. He plans on returning his full attention back to MSGM, the brand he founded in 2009. via Fashionista.

Jean stories: To celebrate their 20th year in the biz, Acne is revamping their denim offering. Blå Konst will entirely replace the current jean styles from the brand, offering six flattering cuts with innovative details, like overlocking seams and additional belt loops. via GQ.

Just a rumor: Despite reports that Hedi Slimane was in talks with Chanel to head up a menswear division, it seems he will not be joining Karl Lagerfeld at the design house. A representative said: “The house of Chanel has no projects with Hedi Slimane. Chanel doesn’t work on the launch of a Chanel men’s wear collection.” via CR Fashion Book.

Model moment: The stylist responsible for wardrobing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is finally speaking out about all those years spent dressing the twins. Judy Swarz talks candidly about tweaking clothes for the red carpet and designing their Walmart clothing line. via Refinery29.