Experts Weigh In On What to Buy Cool Moms for Mother’s Day

"These Falless Earrings are perfect for thoroughly modern mums, but will also be adored by classic mothers, all thanks to their sleek shape. This earring jacket style features a mini gold stud in the front and a bar drop in the back."

"There's something about Charlotte Chesnais' fluid baubles that feel as if they can span multiple generations. While each piece from this Parisian designer is decidedly trendy, they are also thoughtful enough to be passed down for years to come. These styles will grace quite a few jewelry boxes during their lifetime."

"Yellow is my favorite color of the season and I think the yellow Classic 3 Drop Earrings is such a fresh and simple way to brighten up an outfit! They are also extraordinarily light and easy to wear."

"Rebecca De Ravenel's designs are pretty, simple and classic, but exude an elegance. I love the brand because it'll never be trendy and always be relevant."

"I would recommend the NATAF Constellation earrings . I would wrap this gift in a star nebula photo from National Geographic , and write a note about how she means the world to you. Or that you love her to the moon and stars and back!"

"My playful and unique pieces are made with the finest craftsmanship and materials - which allow [mom] to feel elegant, while showing that she's still got it.

"I’m also obsessed with her Back-Loop Malachite Earrings . The two-in-one function here is an extra little treat and allows the wearer to be more or less bold in how they choose to wear them."

"I love the fact that each Katerina Makriyianni piece is a conversation starter. I have had people chase me down the street whilst wearing her Fan Earrings , desperate to know where they could find them!

"Appreciating design has nothing to do with title, gender or creed. A mom is a fierce woman with needs and desires just like her daughters. For me, the Maria Black Norma Hoop Earring or the Dogma Earring is a great choice for any woman any age. They are cool, elegant and the ageless design makes them a great investment piece. I have loved hoops since I first ‘borrowed’ a pair of my mom’s and no jewelry collection is complete without a few hoop varieties."







Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away and it’s about time that you shower the most important woman in your life with a gift she actually deserves. Sure, moms love being treated to brunch and invited out to the theater, but why not give her the thoughtful gift of jewelry this year?

So consider surprising mom with a pair of statement earrings that are just as cool as she is.

“It is as much their duty to keep us chic, as it’s our duty to buy them presents,” pointed out Claire Distenfeld, the founder of New York boutique Fivestory. Even better, keep mom in the know with baubles that are both stunning and rule breaking.

Could it be a mistake to buy mom some baubles that are trendy, rather than classic?

“Jewelry is hugely personal, so I think when buying your mum jewelry as a gift it’s wise to keep her personality and taste in mind,” explained Ida Peterson, the accessories buying manager at Browns.

Distenfeld, on the other hand, thinks you can push the boundaries a bit. Her suggestion for mom is “something engrained in a classicism, but with a fun flirty twist.” She recommends going after a style that your mom wouldn’t think to buy herself.

Jewelry designer Shannon Nataf, of NATAF Joaillerie suggests anything with pearls, for a truly timeless purchase. “They are emblems of life and purity and much like a mother’s love, they transform in the depths. With women of all ages, pearls add an air of elegance and mystery, making them a great gift.”

Click through to see the exact styles that these buyers and jewelry designers endorse, for moms of all types.