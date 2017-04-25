Skip Brunch for Philanthropic Mother’s Day Yoga With Adriene

Are you looking for a way to celebrate Mother’s Day that’s a bit more meaningful than brunch? Project: OM MOvement is a yoga event happening all over the country with indoor and outdoor classes, and proceeds go towards Susan G. Komen.

There are already 530 different yoga studios participating. In New York, the event will take place at Bryant Park, but if you’re not in the city, there are opportunities to practice everywhere from Kansas City to Honolulu. And if you’re somehow not in one of the cities they’ll be hosting in (although that would be difficult, as it’s even happening in Boise), there will also be live stream classes available on May 13.

The online video portion will be taught by YouTube guru Adriene Mishler, who has two million followers as the wildly popular personality behind “Yoga With Adriene.” Her videos are specifically targeted at beginners and are meant for people on every level, so no practice is necessary.

The project isn’t just about working out on a weekend. Yoga brand Manduka has guaranteed a minimum donation of $250,000 to Susan G. Komen, and the donations of participants will also help aid the fight against breast cancer. Of course, you can always follow up brunch with yoga, for a full day of activities.