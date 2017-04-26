This Mini Hut Is Taking Tiny House Living to a New Level

You can fit about three to four people in the mini hut.







Those who are not particularly enticed with the concept of megamansions are in luck, as the tiny house movement is continuing to grow in popularity. Now, Japanese lifestyle brand Muji is getting in on the trend, with the unveiling of their “Muji Hut.”

The Muji hut is a tiny house, measuring approximately 98 square feet, all packaged in a very minimalist design. It’s large enough for about three to four people, and the more outdoorsy types will feel a connection to the space—you can situate the mini hut pretty much anywhere, like “in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life,” Muji’s website declares.

Indeed, the brand makes no qualms about the actual use of the miniature abode, which will cost ¥3,000,000, or approximately $26,860. “It’s not as dramatic as owning a house or a vacation home, but it’s not as basic as going on a trip,” the website notes. It all sounds a bit like Burning Man-esque lodgings, minus the Nevada desert…or like the Facebook HQ mini room that every single celebrity takes a photo in.

The wood used to build the hut is all sourced from Japan and the outer walls have “enhanced antiseptic properties and durability,” due to the application of a special kind of hardwood cladding, which is a concept taken from the “traditional art of Japanese shipbuilding.” It’s actually a somewhat permanent home, though, due to the foundation, and it’s not really portable, so you better make sure you like where you place it.

The foundation guards against ground moisture, while the smooth floor surface makes for easy cleaning…perhaps this miniature abode will appeal to those less fond of housework. There are sliding glass windows, a high shed roof and a porch.

This sounds like it would be ideal for a festival-type situation, in our opinion, but sadly the Muji Hut, which is set to be released in fall of 2017, is only set to be sold in Japan and there are currently no plans for release elsewhere. Sorry, Burners.