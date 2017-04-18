Murphy Leaning Toward Capping Sick Leave Payouts

A leading candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination voiced concern Tuesday about large, six-figure payouts for public workers in New Jersey who retire with unused sick and vacation days.

Former U.S. Ambassador Phil Murphy told reporters after a campaign stop in Trenton that he may cap such payouts as governor. Any cap would be applied only to new hires, he indicated.

“The problem I have with anything retroactive is a deal’s a deal,” Murphy said. “We’re a state that people don’t trust right now, so I may not like the deals that were struck, but undoing them runs counter to a commitment I’ve made is to become a state again that people trust.”

News broke last week that Jersey City’s soon-to-be-retired police chief is eligible for a $512,000 payout after storing up 450 sick and vacation days.

Asked whether a payout of that size was appropriate, Murphy said: “It’s a big number. I read the same thing. I had the same reaction that you did. It’s a big number but I don’t know the specifics.”

Gov. Chris Christie says he wants to end sick-leave payouts entirely. The Democratic-controlled Legislature has attempted several times in the last few years to pass new limits on the retirement payouts, without success.

A formal campaign plan to address the issue is still in the works, Murphy said. “I think we’d lean toward capping it but we haven’t come to a full answer on that yet, so bear with us, but that’s the sort of direction we’ve been looking,” he said.