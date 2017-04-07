21 Amazing Photos of Jupiter Just Sent Back to Earth By NASA’s $1 Billion Juno Probe

By 04/07/17 12:16pm
The Jovian Horizon.
Rachel Richards
From the Perijove 5 mission phase.
Sergey_Dushkin
A storm captured during Perijove 5 mission phase.
Melissa Egan
"Good morning."
Stelck-00
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another from the Perijove 5 mission phase.
Melissa Egan
Jovian half moon.
Tim Riordan
Titled "Blue Flame"
SKenaga
Advertisement
Advertisement
This image was enhanced with Blue colors to resemble Earth.
ss_ada
Titled "Pink Swirl."
SKenaga
Arrival in Jupiter.
Phablo Araujo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another from the Perijove 5 mission phase.
Vinícius Maia
This one was titled "Treasure Planet."
Melissa Egan
Extended-color image of swirling storms on Jupiter's South Pole.
NASA/SwRI/MSSS/Jason Major
Advertisement
Advertisement
The south pole.
Tiago Panserini
From the Perijove 5 mission phase.
Joviansojourner_54
Titled "White Pearl."
JS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another from the Perijove 5 mission phase.
Joviansojourner_54
A close-up.
NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Shawn Handran
Polar storms.
Jason Terry
Advertisement
Advertisement
A cyclone.
SKenaga
Titled "Face of Jupiter."
Melissa Egan
Slideshow | List
- / 21

NASA’s Juno spacecraft launched in August 2011, took five years to reach Jupiter and has been orbiting around the gas giant ever since.

Last week, the $1 billion probe completed its fifth flyby mission, during which it sent raw visual data of Jupiter back to Earth. These unprocessed photos were made available for amateur astronomers to process, giving them the chance to turn the blurry, gray images of the gas giant into colorful photos. Using various processing techniques, they were able to show everything from the poles to the planet’s many brewing storms in various colors and styles.

Flip through the slides above to see some of these breathtaking photos.

(h/t IFL Science)

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page