21 Amazing Photos of Jupiter Just Sent Back to Earth By NASA’s $1 Billion Juno Probe

















NASA’s Juno spacecraft launched in August 2011, took five years to reach Jupiter and has been orbiting around the gas giant ever since.

Last week, the $1 billion probe completed its fifth flyby mission, during which it sent raw visual data of Jupiter back to Earth. These unprocessed photos were made available for amateur astronomers to process, giving them the chance to turn the blurry, gray images of the gas giant into colorful photos. Using various processing techniques, they were able to show everything from the poles to the planet’s many brewing storms in various colors and styles.

