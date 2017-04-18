News Alert: NBC Anchor Lester Holt Wants to Leave the Grand Madison

The private terrace is accessible through each of the bedroom suites.

Holt isn't the only famous face who has called the building home...

Lester Holt and Carol Hagen Holt are listing their chic Flatiron condo - click through for all the photos.











NBC’s Lester Holt is the latest in a whole slew of news anchors to make some recent home changes.

Since January, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski listed her Bronxville home, CNN anchor Don Lemon shed one of his two Harlem condos, and Fox News’ Shep Smith put his chic Greenwich Village pad on the market.

Now, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Holt, who also moderated the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, has listed his three-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo at the Grand Madison. Holt’s wife, Town Residential broker Carol Hagen-Holt, is sharing the $6.6 million listing for the 2,168-square-foot apartment with Joann Wasserman.

The apartment, which the couple purchased for $3.32 million in 2007, has 11-foot ceilings throughout. It also features an open kitchen with bluestone counters, an eat-in island and views of Madison Square Park.

The master suite contains custom closets and a Calacatta bathroom with double sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower, as well as French doors that lead to a private terrace.

Holt’s dogs make a few adorable appearances in the listing photos; a pup is perched on a chair in the den and another can be seen on the terrace, perhaps preparing for a close-up.

Holt isn’t the only recognizable face to reside in the Flatiron building, though—Chelsea Clinton resided in a tenth floor unit at the Grand Madison before moving just a few blocks away.