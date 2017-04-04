Freshen Up Your Spring Beauty Routine With 22 New Products

Wonder Valley, Face Oil, $65

Every few weeks, I wander through CAP Beauty’s digital shelves, excited to see what natural beauty products the store has deemed new and worthy. As of right now, this beautifully packaged face oil is it.

Wonder Valley’s other offering is olive oil—the kind you use in your kitchen. The ingredient makes an appearance in the face oil too, only it’s infused with soothing calendula. Cold-pressed organic rosehip, jojoba, and sweet almond oils factor in as well, all packed into the sleek black bottle.