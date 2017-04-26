NJ Governor’s Race: Former NYC Mayor Backs Johnson

Former New York City mayor David Dinkins announced his endorsement in the New Jersey gubernatorial election Wednesday, coming out for former Clinton-era treasury official Jim Johnson. Dinkins, who was the city’s first and so far only black mayor, said that Johnson’s record as undersecretary of the treasury and as an attorney guided his decision. Johnson is the only black candidate running in the governor’s race this year.

“I know firsthand what it takes to challenge the establishment in order to make history. Jim Johnson not only has what it takes, he has dedicated his life to fighting for justice and bringing about change,” Dinkins wrote in a statement.

“Jim has challenged the powerful on behalf of the people, and brought diverse communities together to solve big problems. Jim Johnson is a proven leader who will bring uncompromising integrity to Trenton and I am proud to endorse his campaign for New Jersey Governor.”

Johnson said he is “honored to receive the endorsement of Mayor David Dinkins, who has been a role model of mine for years” and that Dinkins “paved the way for so many of us to run for office.” Dinkins won the Democratic primary in 1989 and served until 1994 after an electoral defeat to Rudolph Giuliani.

Johnson brought national attention to the nominating contest in N.J. last month when he filed a complaint with the Election Law Enforcement Commission alleging that frontrunner and former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy improperly used a nonprofit group to boost name recognition early in the campaign. The Murphy camp retaliated by pointing to Johnson’s former law firm’s ties to sitting New York mayor Bill DeBlasio.

Murphy swept the state’s county conventions, and has the lion’s share of endorsements from Democratic lawmakers there. Assemblyman John Wisniewski is also seeking the nomination, and formally joined Johnson’s ELEC complaint against Murphy.