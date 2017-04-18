NJ Politics Digest: Under Fire Over Healthcare, Frelinghuysen Raises Cash

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen is under fire from the right and left these days – and when facing a fight a prudent politician builds up a big war chest. That’s what the 12-term incumbent is doing as progressives stage protests in front of his office and a conservative group runs ads targeting him for not supporting failed GOP healthcare efforts.

Gov. Chris Christie‘s efforts to shape the final months of his tenure and his career beyond Drumthwacket are the subject of insightful reports in the New York Times and Politico. NJ.com, meanwhile, has a roundup of what the people campaigning to replace Christie in the state’s top job plan to do about the issue of how much public employees should be able to collect at retirement for unused sick time.

Quote of the Day: “I was doing what I thought was best for the country. And for me,” – Gov. Chris Christie, on his endorsement of Donald Trump.

Now a target, Frelinghuysen sets mark for fundraising

Democrats have set their sights on ousting Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen next year, and a new fundraising report suggests that the 12-term incumbent from one of New Jersey’s oldest political families may be concerned.

Herb Jackson, The Record Read more

Conservatives attack Frelinghuysen in TV ads

Baseball fans in Morris County tuned to an exciting Yankee victory on ESPN on Sunday night may have been shocked to see a political ad running between innings attacking Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (District 11) for his part in the failure of his party’s attempt last month to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

William Westhoven, Daily Record Read more

The Top 10 Public Contractors and their Political Contributions

For more than a decade, New Jersey’s pay-to-play laws have provided a check on businesses’ ability to contribute money to politicians in the hope of getting a government contract in return.

Colleen O’Dea, NJSpotlight Read more

Unused sick pay in N.J. is near $2 billion. Here’s what N.J. governor candidates would do about it.

It’s an issue that has been unresolved for years: New Jersey, the state with the nation’s highest property taxes, still allows government workers to collect large payouts for unused sick days.

NJ.com Read more

Hoboken concourse, platform to reopen following fatal crash

A concourse at Hoboken Train Station will reopen this summer after being boarded up since an NJ Transit train barreled over a bumper block and into the station, killing one women and injuring more than 100 people.

Paul Berger, The Record Read more

$230M coming from feds to repair Sandy damage to Holland Tunnel

The federal government will spend almost $230 million to help repair damage to the Holland Tunnel caused by Hurricane Sandy.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

Russian takeover of Linden oil refinery would be worrisome, Menendez says

An city oil facility owned and operated by the Venezuelan national company Citgo could transfer to Russian hands if the South American oil giant defaults on a large loan.

Adam Hochron, NJ101.5 Read more

BYOB strip club says ban on advertising is hurting its business, lawsuit claims

An Atlantic City strip club has filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming that a state law banning it from advertising about being a “BYOB” establishment is hurting business.

Caitlyn Stulpin, NJ.com Read more

Paterson workers offered deals to testify against mayor

Three city workers indicted on corruption charges would avoid jail time if they cooperate with the criminal case against Mayor Joey Torres under a plea deal that state authorities offered them during a court hearing Monday afternoon, officials said.

Joe Malinconico, Paterson Press Read more

Chris Christie Heads for the Door, Minus the Earlier Throngs

As the final months of his tenure in Trenton wind down, Gov. Chris Christie has kept himself conspicuously busy. He celebrated the opening of a new drug treatment facility. He delved into the intricacies of the Mets’ pitching rotation on a sports radio station. He dropped by the Prudential Center to warn children about the dangers of drug addiction.

New York Times Read more

Christie angling for a comeback

Chris Christie is feeling good again.

The New Jersey governor remains one of the country’s most unpopular executives, after a dismal year in which two allies were sentenced to prison, the state’s credit rating continued to drop, and his White House dreams were conspicuously dashed by Donald Trump.

Politico Read more

Lottery sales lagging once again

Lottery revenues are down and on track to make it the third year out of four that the private company running the games has missed its targets.

Dustin Racioppi, The Record Read more

Meet Your Next NJ Governor: 3 things to know about Jim Johnson

“Who is Jim Johnson?”

That’s the question the 55-year-old Montclair resident will have to answer over the next seven weeks as he seeks the Democratic nomination in the 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial election.Mike Davis, Asbury Park Press Read more

With Spectrum Auction A Wrap, How Should NJ Spend Proceeds?

A recently completed nationwide auction of broadcast spectrum led by the federal government will net New Jersey $332 million, putting before lawmakers the question of exactly how a state with serious fiscal challenges should use the auction proceeds.

John Reitmeyer, NJSpotlight Read more

Morris freeholder candidate Nicolas Platt on top on primary ballot

Harding Township Committeeman Nicolas Platt got the top spot on the Republican primary election ballot out of a field of four GOP candidates running for one available Morris County freeholder seat.

Peggy Wright, Daily Record Read more

Former AC councilman gets prison term for income tax scam

Former Atlantic City Councilman John Schultz, a colorful businessman and philanthropist who once was accused in a scheme to blackmail a fellow councilman, was sentenced Monday to six months in prison and six months’ house arrest in an income tax scam involving his Boardwalk rolling chair business.

Melanie Burney, Inquirer Read more

In Atlantic City, no buyouts may mean layoffs

When state lawmakers finally agreed on a plan last spring to save the nearly broke city, officials touted early retirement buyouts as a way to cut costs without layoffs.

Christian Hetrick, Press of Atlantic City Read more

Paramus resident’s commuter proposal gets attention

The efforts of one concerned commuter saw the first signs of fruition this week.

Melanie Anzidei, The Record Read more

Glen Rock Council votes to end health benefits

The Borough Council voted last week to end health benefits for members still eligible to receive them, effective Jan. 1.

Mark Krulish, The Record Read more

West Milford backs out of state’s gypsy moth program

After a previous deadlock, local officials rejected participation in the state’s gypsy moth suppression program.

David M Zimmer, The Record Read more

Camden residents worry about a drug clinic moving to their neighborhood. A Shore town did, too — until it actually happened

Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle fought hard to stop a drug-treatment clinic from coming to his city. He and his constituents feared that if the John Brooks Recovery Center moved from Atlantic City into the end of a strip mall off the Black Horse Pike, the methadone dispensary would attract loiterers and problems.

Allison Steele, Inquirer Read more

B.L. England power plant to operate ‘as-is’ for two more years

Instead of shutting down at the end of the month, the B.L. England power plant will operate for another two years while the regional power grid operator makes reliability upgrades to a transmission line.

Claire Lowe, The Press of Atlantic City Read more