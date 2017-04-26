NJEA Elects Blistan as Next President

New Jersey’s largest teachers union has elected a new president, Marie Blistan, a special education teacher and a tough critic of Gov. Chris Christie’s administration.

Members of the New Jersey Education Association on Tuesday night chose Blistan, a teacher from Washington Township and the union’s current vice president, to take over leadership of the 200,000-member organization beginning in September.

A powerful entity in the halls of government, the NJEA has deep pockets, lobbying muscle, and its endorsement is considered key for many Democratic office-seekers. The union has backed Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in the governor’s race, and it will be Blistan’s job to negotiate with the next administration on issues such as New Jersey’s deeply distressed pension system for public workers and a controversial standardized test for students called PARCC that factors into educators’ yearly tenure evaluations.

Blistan was not available for comment Wednesday.

Wendell Steinhauer, the current president, will remain in the top job until his term expires Aug. 31. He has led the union during a critical period in which Christie reneged on his own pension-funding reforms from 2011 amid a budget crunch in 2014.

The NJEA and other unions sued Christie but ultimately lost at the state Supreme Court. Last year, union leaders were irate with Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester) for pulling the plug at the last minute on a resolution that would have asked voters to guarantee pension funding in the state constitution.

The NJEA also elected Sean Spiller as its next vice president and Steven Beatty as secretary-treasurer.