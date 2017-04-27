NJ’s MacArthur to Host Town Hall in Majority-Democratic Town

New Jersey congressman Tom MacArthur, who was instrumental in crafting the revised version of House Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, will be holding a town hall meeting in a majority-Democratic town early next month.

MacArthur’s office has been the site of nearly weekly protests since the first, unsuccessful Republican push to repeal former president Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation. He has also faced an onslaught of attack ads from both left-leaning groups who accuse him of endangering patients’ coverage and right-leaning groups who see the revised bill as making insufficient cuts.

“Throughout my time in Congress, being accessible to my constituents has always been a top priority. Crisscrossing this district in my pickup truck for the past several years has led me to some incredible places with the people who have sent me to Washington to represent them,” MacArthur wrote in a statement.

“This is the second open public forum I’ve held in the past year in Willingboro, where I barely got 10% of the vote. I am looking forward to visiting Willingboro again to discuss the issues of critical importance to the community.”

Though MacArthur has declined to meet with protesters, he said at a recent event in Marlton that he is open to discussion with constituents who oppose his views at scheduled times.

Obama received over 90% of the vote in Willingboro in 2012, and it is the most Democratic town in the 3rd congressional district. MacArthur received just 12 percent of the vote there when he was reelected last year. The town hall is scheduled for May 10th at 6:30PM, though MacArthur has not yet named the exact location.