No Shirt Goes Unbuttoned in ‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer

The first look at Outlander season 3 packs pretty much anything Out-fan-ders could want into its brief 40 seconds. Sam Heughan is here to provide the accent and unbuttoned shirts, his Jamie Fraser brooding heavily in the general direction of the vast, green Scottish moors. Then there’s the wonderful Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, stuck in 1948 with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), who isn’t technically an 18th-century monster rapist but sure bears a striking family resemblance to one. And then Jamie shoots a man wearing a powdered wig in the face.

See? What else could you ask for? Outlander season 3 premieres September 2017.