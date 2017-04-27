Obama’s ISIS Adviser May Challenge MacArthur

A national security expert who advised former President Barack Obama and General David Petraeus is exploring a challenge to Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3) in next year’s elections.

Andrew Kim, a Democrat who was Iraq director on Obama’s National Security Council and advised Petraeus on the ground in Afghanistan, said Thursday on Twitter that he may jump into the race for the 3rd District. His Crowdpac page shows he has raised $20,000 out of a $50,000 goal.

Kim took MacArthur to task for being a lead architect behind Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and for being the only New Jersey congressperson to support a previous version of the bill last month. MacArthur continues to plug away at the bill and authored the most recent version, with more amendments, this week.

“Our country is led by billionaires and millionaires like Tom MacArthur who are out of touch with the struggles that Americans face to pay their bills and provide for their families,” Kim wrote on his Crowdpac page. “He was the only member of Congress from New Jersey to support TrumpCare even though he knew over 33,000 people from our district would lose their insurance.”

A second-term congressman with a background in the insurance industry, MacArthur has been a lead negotiator between conservative and moderate factions in the House GOP and the Trump White House. He has become a lightning rod for criticism from Democrats and liberal groups. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has placed MacArthur on its list of targets for the 2018 cycle.

“I hear from the person who is afraid to lose health insurance, and I also hear from the person whose premium went up 80 percent and can’t afford insurance,” MacArthur told Observer earlier this month. “There’s a lot of confusion, there’s a lot of misinformation, and I’m trying to be the person who makes the bill better. If that makes me more vulnerable then so be it. I didn’t come here just to decorate a chair.”

Kim, who received the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship as a college student, wrote on his fundraising website that he was “a point person coordinating the war against ISIS” under Obama.

“I helped design our nation’s strategy for war to stop ISIS from committing genocide against tens of thousands of innocent people,” he wrote. “I worked at the Pentagon to strengthen our military and became a diplomat at the State Department to secure critical international alliances.”

Islamic State fighters took the Iraqi city of Fallujah in 2014. In an interview with the New Yorker magazine around that time, Obama seemed to dismiss the terrorists as a junior varsity team and said al-Qaeda had been decimated under his watch. “If a JV team puts on Lakers uniforms, that doesn’t make them Kobe Bryant,” Obama told the New Yorker.

MacArthur strategist Chris Russell seized on that remark Thursday.

“No comment as to Mr. Kim’s potential candidacy,” Russell wrote in an email. “However, we are curious as whether he still believes ISIS is the JV team?”

Kim did not respond immediately to a Twitter message seeking comment Thursday.

MacArthur represents a swing district that covers parts of Burlington and Ocean counties, with 150,000 registered Democratic voters and 140,000 Republicans, state records show. Voters there went for President Trump over Hillary Clinton in the November elections, but Obama won there twice and the seat was held by John Adler, a Democrat, from 2009 to 2011.

“It’s where I hit my first home run, earned my first paycheck, and received an incredible public school education that opened up a world of opportunity,” Kim wrote. “I had the privilege of representing New Jersey as a Rhodes Scholar and Truman Scholar and then as a career public servant at the White House, Pentagon, State Department, and the Senate.”

The latest MacArthur draft of the American Health Care Act to replace Obamacare has gained support from the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House. Its members declined to support the previous version of the bill, and House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled it before a vote in March.

In its current form, the legislation would allow states to get waivers from the feds on some requirements that insurers cover maternity services, mental health, and addiction treatment services. Insurers would also be able to charge higher premiums for some people with pre-existing health issues, provided their state had a “high-risk pool” set up for sick consumers or shouldered part of the cost for their expenses through a separate program.

Some — but not all — Republicans say the changes would drive down premiums. Democrats say they would reduce coverage rates for vulnerable populations.