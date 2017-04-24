Five Palaces Fit for a Fairy Tale Wedding

The "symbolic or blessing ceremony" ensues in either the castle’s halls or in the Granaio’s Garden. We think you should go for the Secret Garden, which has the most picturesque views of a surrounding lake. Because what is a wedding without a scenic sunset photo shoot? That’s also what the castle’s wedding team (yup, that’s a thing) recommends, followed by a short trek to Cesar Hall for dinner—table set ups are as luxe as you could imagine, with nickel, silver or gold cutlery, silk-screened crystalware and china.