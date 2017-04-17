Murphy and Pascrell Ask Governor Christie to Protect Medicaid Expansion

PATERSON – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has made fighting the state’s opioid addiction epidemic a priority during his final year in office. But, according to Congressman Bill Pascrel (D-9) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, those efforts aren’t enough if Christie isn’t also willing to speak with President Donald Trump and push back against the looming Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

The two Democrats asked Christie — who was asked last month to chair the Trump administration’s taskforce on opiate addiction — to challenge potential changes to federal healthcare that they say could undo the Medicaid expansion Christie supported in 2016 while Obama was in office. If the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it with an alternate healthcare plan goes through, almost 500,000 New Jersey residents are predicted to lose healthcare coverage, something that would also narrow resources available to state residents who use addiction and recovery resources.

“You can’t have it both ways, governor,” Pascrell on Monday told reporters outside of the Paterson Counseling Center, an addiction management provider that offers addiction recovery services. Pascrell said that while he believes Christie has rightly spent a lot of time focused on the opiate epidemic in state, the possible reduction of Medicaid coverage would derail progress. “If you change the Affordable Care Act you minimize the Medicaid programs for those who are effected by opiates.”

Last month, a plan supported by Trump to repeal and replace Obamacare with a Republican leadership-approved plan called the American Health Care Act was scrapped after not enough votes could be mustered to secure a passing vote. In New Jersey, four out of five Republican congressmen in the state’s delegation broke ranks with leadership and said they would not be supporting the plan. The chief concern was the number of currently insured New Jerseyans who would become uninsured if Medicaid was rolled back.

While Murphy holds no elected office, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate joined Pascrell on Monday to ask Christie to speak up about a possible Medicaid rollback.

“This transcends partisan politics. There are a number of Republican governors and, in fact, four Republican members of the House in New Jersey who all found a way to speak up and go against what would have been… the single biggest wealth transfer from folks in poverty, working poor, middle class to the very wealthiest in the history of our country,” Murphy said. “I would love the governor to speak up.”

When the Obamacare replacement was being discussed in March, four Republican governors (Ohio’s John Kasich, Michigan’s Rick Snyder, Nevada’s Brian Sandoval and Arkansas’s Asa Hutchinson) wrote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to express opposition for the plan. One of the main points of concern for the four governors was the the AHCA would not preserve the expansion of Medicaid.

According to reports, House Republicans are looking to revive the effort to repeal/replace Obamacare but create a plan that is less likely to divide Republican caucus members and will therefore be more likely to pass. Christie has kept quiet on any proposals so far.