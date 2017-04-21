Here’s How Queen Elizabeth II Will Celebrate Her Birthday

Today marks England’s longest reigning monarch’s birthday. Queen Elizabeth II turns 91, but it’s only the beginning of her birthday celebrations.

The Queen, who celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee in February, gets two birthdays, because she’s royal and also because the weather in the United Kingdom is iffy at best.

Today is the Queen’s actual birthday, but she also gets to celebrate her official birthday on the second Saturday in June as it corresponds with the Trooping the Colour ceremony and parade, and no one wants bad weather during a parade. It’s like taking birthday month to a whole new level, and being an actual birthday princess.

But the Queen will be spending today, her actual birthday, in a more private manner than her official birthday. The royal is expected to spend the day at Windsor Castle, but the special occasion is publicly honored too. It’s marked by gun salutes in central London at midday, including a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21 gun salute in Windsor Great Park and finally, a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London, per the Royal Family website.

There has also been a thoroughly modern acknowledgement of the Queen’s special day, also known as a serious social media response that includes special hashtags dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. In case you’re wondering for your own Queen Elizabeth post, they’re #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty #Queenat91, And yes, it includes many a throwback.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account released a very sweet black and white photo of the Queen when she was a month old, at her christening and in the arms of her mother. Clarence House, the official account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a picture of the Queen with Prince Charles in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured at just one month old at her christening – 91 years ago#HappyBirthdayHerMajesty #Queenat91 pic.twitter.com/QqrgZCQL1U — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2017

Our favorite, though, is the tweet sent out by Kensington Palace, the official account of Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, featuring a photo of the aforementioned three royals in the Range Rover behind the Queen and Prince Philip.

The littlest royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, might not be on social media just yet, but we’re sure there’s something special in store for the Queen on her day. We do wonder what the royal family is thinking of for birthday presents this year. Perhaps another Corgi?