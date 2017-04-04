Ralph Lauren Announces Flagship Store Will Shutter as Company Tightens Its Belt

Ralph Lauren Corporation has said it will close its Polo flagship clothing store at 711 Fifth Avenue between East 55th and East 56th Streets on April 15, but its Polo Bar Restaurant at the location will remain open.

“We continue to review our store footprint in each market to ensure we have the right distribution and customer experience in place,” Jane Nielsen, Ralph Lauren’s chief financial officer, said in a news release. “The decision will optimize our store portfolio in the New York area and allow us to focus on opportunities to pilot new and innovative customer experiences. The Polo brand remains strong, and we expect it to further strengthen as we continue to evolve the Polo product and marketing.”

Head to Commercial Observer to read the full story.