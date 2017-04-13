Reformation’s First Swim Collection Isn’t Just for Instagram Models

These are some truly flattering suits, for all body types

By 04/13/17 8:00am
Introducing Reformation's first swim collection.
Courtesy Reformation
A pink bikini is basically a must-have.
Courtesy Reformation
Match your towel to your fiery one-piece.
Courtesy Reformation
Gingham is the pattern of the season.
Courtesy Reformation
Advertisement
Advertisement
A simple black suit is suitable for any swimming adventure.
Courtesy Reformation
This silhouette is flattering for almost any body type.
Courtesy Reformation
Slideshow | List
- / 6

Despite all the boxing classes and green juices in the world, there are some of us who will never look like Emily Ratajkowski lounging in a bikini on the beaches of Mexico. It seems like swimsuit companies don’t understand that real women just don’t come equipped with abs, a size two waist and a thigh gap, as bikinis increasingly offer less and less coverage. And not everyone has the self-confidence nor the desire to rock a thong on the beach.

Luckily, Reformation has kept all of that in mind with the launch of their very first swim collection.

“We get bloated, we get sand in weird places, we sweat, we have nip slips, we oddly don’t enjoy smelling like self-tanner and we didn’t have time to book that wax—or maybe we just didn’t want to,” the brand wrote in their rather relatable announcement for the range. Featuring simple one-pieces in solid colors, a gingham bandeau with sleeve details and a retro white and yellow striped two-piece, these swim styles certainly offer more coverage than your average string bikini. Further, each of these suits were made in Morocco from recycled materials.

Though the range isn’t exactly cheap, with tops and bottoms starting at $78 and a one-piece going up to $168, at least you can rest assured that these pieces were designed to make you feel (and look) good.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page