Reformation’s First Swim Collection Isn’t Just for Instagram Models







Despite all the boxing classes and green juices in the world, there are some of us who will never look like Emily Ratajkowski lounging in a bikini on the beaches of Mexico. It seems like swimsuit companies don’t understand that real women just don’t come equipped with abs, a size two waist and a thigh gap, as bikinis increasingly offer less and less coverage. And not everyone has the self-confidence nor the desire to rock a thong on the beach.

Luckily, Reformation has kept all of that in mind with the launch of their very first swim collection.

“We get bloated, we get sand in weird places, we sweat, we have nip slips, we oddly don’t enjoy smelling like self-tanner and we didn’t have time to book that wax—or maybe we just didn’t want to,” the brand wrote in their rather relatable announcement for the range. Featuring simple one-pieces in solid colors, a gingham bandeau with sleeve details and a retro white and yellow striped two-piece, these swim styles certainly offer more coverage than your average string bikini. Further, each of these suits were made in Morocco from recycled materials.

Though the range isn’t exactly cheap, with tops and bottoms starting at $78 and a one-piece going up to $168, at least you can rest assured that these pieces were designed to make you feel (and look) good.