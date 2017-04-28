State Legislators and Activists Launch Anti-Trump Coalition

TRENTON – On the 99th day of Trump’s presidency, New Jersey legislators and activists launched what they called a “legislative resistance” to create concrete protections against federal proposals that they say would undermine state values and resident safety.

The Resistance Coalition is fronted by Sen. Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen) and Assembly Speaker Emeritus Sheila Oliver (D-Essex). It includes activist groups like New Jersey Working Families Alliance, the Communication Workers of America (CWA), the NJ Amalgamated Transit Union, Blue Wave NJ, and the Sierra Club, among others. They plan to introduce state legislative measures in areas like expanding voting rights, reinstating Obama-era environmental protections lifted by the Trump administration, minimizing “wage theft” they say Trump’s budget cuts would aggravate, and divesting pension payments from companies that help build Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“There is so much here that we are going to have to try and stay ahead of, be leaders on, and really protect the quality of life of the residents of New Jersey,” Weinberg said. “The policies and pronouncements coming out of the Trump administration are dangerous.”

New Jersey Working Families spearheaded the creation of the Resistance Coalition.

“Our state has been at the forefront of the resistance movement on critical issues like health care, labor rights, and immigration,” said Analilia Mejia, director of NJ Working Families. “This is the next concrete step for activists and leaders to stand up to the regressive policies of the Trump administration.”

Gov. Chris Christie has supported the majority of Trump’s policies. Even if the Resistance Coalition’s initiatives gain the support of the legislature, they will likely stall on Christie’s desk. When the governor’s term ends in January 2018, Weinberg said that New Jersey can begin to make strides in the areas where the group is seeking protections.

Other legislators who have signed on with the resistance coalition include Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblywoman Liz Muoio and Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker.