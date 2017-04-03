If You Missed the Surprise ‘Rick and Morty’ April Fool’s Day Drop, Don’t Despair

Hello, my glib globs!

If you weren’t able to view the surprise stream of the first episode of Rick and Morty season 3 on Saturday, well, flog yourself lightly—you’re a shitty fan. Twitter and all of your friends should have alerted you. But if you had personal troubles or were in the Maldives, we’ll excuse it. Regardless, there are still ways to stream it—here and here—for instance, for anyone with a valid excuse or some flogging marks.

We won’t wade into spoiler territory, but regular watchers won’t be disappointed. Our hopes for season 3 have risen like a Phoenix-person from the ashes of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s relationship (like all relationships with Harmon, it’s ash now, we presume). (Okay, they now claim they aren’t fighting, despite earlier statements, and actually mutually “respect and terrify” one another, which is why this is taking so damn long.)

The Rickshank Redemption will also air each night on Adultswim at 10:00 p.m., according to the show’s Twitter, for anyone with moral, logistical or aesthetic issues with watching the ripped versions.

Unfortunately, the rest of season 3—though mercifully longer than seasons 1 and 2 at 14 episodes—won’t be with us until late summer.