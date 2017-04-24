‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Interview: Eureka Has Found It

Following every RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Observer gets the scoop from one of the contestants. Next up: Eureka O’Hara.



Observer: The only queens who exited without lip syncing were you and Willam. What else do you two have in common?

Eureka O’Hara: We are artistic and passionate. I love her personality and that she is able to work in many different facets of entertainment.

I’m sure your leg is fine by now. How’s your head?

No complaints! It’s wet, sloppy, and devious.

You call yourself the elephant queen on social media. How did that nickname come about?

I am obsessed with them as they are a symbol of being big, and of love and kindness. They are one of the biggest mammals, but are not dangerous or hostile. And I’m big as hell!

What do you think of how you are portrayed on the show?

I am authentically myself. I am depicted just how I would react in my daily life.

How did it make you feel to hear what Trinity was saying about you in the confessionals?

Nothing bothered me until she said she would hit me in the face. It was classless and reminded me of why I don’t like her.

Who would you have done for Snatch Game?

I may come back next season, so I can’t tell you!

Which of the queens did you most underestimate going in?

Shea Couleé, most definitely. That girl has it.

What are you going to change for your next chance at the crown?

I will be a bit more experienced than the other girls going into it as I know how the show works. That being said, there’s nothing that I will change. I will continue to be my loud crazy self!