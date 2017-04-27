Sean Spicer Is the Most GIF-Able White House Official. Period.

By 04/27/17 6:15am

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been an unending object of ridicule, whether because he mispronounces world leaders’ names or makes unfortunate comments about Hitler.

In light of this, he’s been also become a favorite subject for GIF makers. Many of them mock the absurd statements he makes from the podium:

Others focus on funny events during the press briefings, including Rob Gronkowski stealing Spicer’s thunder and journalist Ashley Parker’s response to his Holocaust remarks:

Of course, there are plenty of GIFs featuring Melissa McCarthy, who has become inextricably linked with Spicer thanks to her Saturday Night Live impression of him:

And finally, we can’t forget the GIF featuring Spicer as the viral “BBC Dad,” who’s trying to control Donald Trump, Ben Carson and Kellyanne Conway.

The internet is just great. Period.