The 14 Most Jaw-Dropping Reactions to Sean Spicer’s Hitler Comment

Sean Spicer just can’t catch a break. President Donald Trump’s put-upon press secretary has been a subject of merciless parody thanks to Melissa McCarthy’s impression on Saturday Night Live and his own inability to remember foreign leaders’ names.

But today, he really put his foot in his mouth.

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Spicer claimed that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was worse than Adolf Hitler, because Hitler didn’t “sink to the level of using chemical weapons on his own people.” He also referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers.”

As any student of history knows, millions of Jews were killed in gas chambers during the Holocaust.

Notable tweeters, including Chelsea Clinton, took Spicer to task for his remarks, especially since they came during the Jewish holiday of Passover. Others made light of the fact that Spicer played the White House Easter Bunny during the Bush administration, and compared Spicer’s flub to the recent Pepsi and United Airlines controversies:

I hope @PressSec takes time to visit @HolocaustMuseum. It's a few blocks away. https://t.co/24fNoMUyS8 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 11, 2017

Sean. Please. Stop talking. Back away from the podium. Walk out of the briefing room. Think hard about returning. https://t.co/yPVTBrCwAw — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 11, 2017

"Even Hitler didn't have a private email server." -Sean Spicer, probably. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) April 11, 2017

It really only makes sense that we're going to spend the afternoon playing a fun round of "How Bad Was Hitler?" https://t.co/Og2eMAkISp — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 11, 2017

Check and mate, all you twitter trolls who posted pictures of Jewish journalists in gas chambers https://t.co/P2v9tplnko — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 11, 2017

Melissa McCarthy watching cable news just now:

"Oh, shit."

Calls agents.

"Book me a flight to New York. Yes, today. And not United." — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer just said Assad is worse than Hitler because Hitler "didn't use chemical weapons." Also, Happy Passover from the White House. — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) April 11, 2017

Let's check in on how Sean Spicer's day is going pic.twitter.com/Yp4BVFMSFa — CAFE (@cafedotcom) April 11, 2017

Hitler: Step into my Holocaust centers. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) April 11, 2017

It seems that the WH should have kept Sean Spicer with only one job. pic.twitter.com/0qaIIabaer — spчhuntrєss (@Spyhuntress) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: Well, we just did the stupidest thing anyone will do this year. United: Wait. Hold my beer Sean Spicer: Amateurs. Watch this — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer is basically if the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme had lyrics — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 11, 2017

If you still don't believe that a white man can get ahead despite clear incompetence remember that Sean Spicer talks in public for a living. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) April 11, 2017

yeah, good old holocaust centers. checking in was easy, the hard part was getting out. — Danielle Sandler (@daniellesandler) April 11, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has been accused of anti-Semitism—Trump released a Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that didn’t mention Jewish people at all, and Jewish journalists have been relentlessly trolled on Twitter since Trump’s campaign began.