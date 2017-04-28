Trump’s Deputy Assistant Follows Alarmingly High Number of Knife Accounts on Twitter

Someone went through Sebastian Gorka’s Twitter and found out something kind of concerning. He follows a lot of accounts about knives. Like, a lot.

@Blade_Show, @ColdSteelKnives and @KnifeDepot? Yup, yup and yup. He also follows @KnifeThursday, which has the bio “weekly celebration of one of our most cherished tools. We claim Thursday as THE day to oogle(sic), fondle and celebrate our knives.” And then there’s @SaveOurKnives, “an advocacy organization ensuring Americans can mak (sic), buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools.”

And those are just a few of them. Business Insider reporter Natasha Bertrand‏ found a bunch more and tweeted about it, asking “are you ok @SebGorka?”

Commenters are speculating widely as to why Gorka, Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, is following so many accounts dedicated to knives.

@NatashaBertrand @nycsouthpaw @SebGorka He thinks fetishizing weapons makes him a big manly man. Pathetic. — Taylor Desloge (@TaylorDesloge) April 28, 2017

@NatashaBertrand @SebGorka He probably has some deals from these companies ie lobbyist/DoD contracts. In other news: some people like weapons, get over it. — FreddyWap (@FreddyWapTho) April 28, 2017

@NatashaBertrand @SebGorka People like knives. Some people collect them. This is nothing new. — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) April 28, 2017

@NatashaBertrand @justinhendrix @SebGorka I know, right? Does this get you on some kind of list at the NSA? (Absent other extenuating circumstances, like your job selling knives.) — William Ross Morrow (@wrossmorrow) April 28, 2017

But the best response:

We took a look at the other accounts Gorka follows on Twitter, and there was a lot of Doctor Who. Not as much as knives, but a lot of Doctor Who.