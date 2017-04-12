Sleep Beneath the Skulls: Museum Overnight For Affluent Adults Is Back

Ben Stiller fans, today is your lucky day. The American Museum of Natural History is offering its Night at the Museum sleepover again—for the princely sum of $350 a head.

The overnight event features dinner, drinks, breakfast, jazz and unfettered access to the iconic museum after hours, as Artnet News reports. Mummies, preserved human remains, dinosaurs and that blue whale can be your companions as you sip champagne and hopefully don’t break anything (what does the insurance bill for this booze-fueled event look like?).

The sleepovers will take place on May 5 and June 30 and you can buy tickets now. Hurry up! Last time they sold out in mere hours.

So investment bankers, ask that girl on Tinder you’ve been eyeing. And the rest of us will just have to hear about it via social media.