A Quick Hit on Slow Art Consumption

Just a quick blog post to remind you about Slow Art Day, which is perhaps ironic.

On Saturday it’s national Slow Art Day, the 8th annual event started by Terry Phil, CEO of a consulting firm who had a profound experience viewing art at “Action / Abstraction” at the Jewish Museum in 2008. Having never looked for long at a piece before, he found the work took on a completely different quality after extended viewing, and as a result started a day to help others learn to take it slow and appreciate art, as he told Artinfo a few years back.

Estimates for how long the average viewer spends looking at an art work range from 13 to 17 seconds. Slow Art Day asks art watchers to look for longer—five to ten minutes—at certain works at participating museums, and then gives them the option to discuss with other viewers.

A list of 2017 SAD venues is here.

So banish your residual SAD with SAD, this weekend!