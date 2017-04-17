Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Girls’ Finale, ‘The Leftovers’ Premiere

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The series finale of Girls aired Friday night and people had a lot of feelings about it.

One final episode, one last chance for memes.

This is a good shirt.

This might be a better shirt.

Refinery29 celebrated with a social-friendly pop-up event in Williamsburg.

It’s like totally a museum!

An iconic piece of wardrobe…

Meanwhile, the third season of The Leftovers premiered to much praise.

@DamonLindeIof #TheLeftovers reassures that it is still the finest show on television. At least until #twinpeaks premiers next month🤓 — Anthony Raymond (@SaintBubba) April 17, 2017

One day everyone is going to appreciate #TheLeftovers as much as all 30 of us watching right now do and we will all be confused af together — Joe Rupolo (@joerupolo) April 17, 2017

The Leftovers season 3 premiere was just everything and more. #theleftovers #hbo — Blue Ivy's Secretary (@charles2sky) April 17, 2017

It's such a relief to have #theleftovers back so there's a place to channel all the existential dread 😍 — Madeline O'Connor (@Madeline_OC) April 17, 2017

Watching @TheLeftoversHBO and I can't help but notice that law enforcement officials on horses never end well for a show. #TheLeftovers #TWD pic.twitter.com/XlHy4mc2PB — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) April 17, 2017

And a little confusion.

Okay that ending! It's the only thing in the #TheLeftovers premiere that really threw me. And never in a million would I have guessed who pic.twitter.com/iGF4yXedV0 — Anya (@thenewanya) April 17, 2017

Just finished s3e1 of #TheLeftovers. This show is so fcking weird and i love it. Cant wait until next week 🙃 pic.twitter.com/oarrLzhcQI — JSMAT (@JANlSMATH) April 17, 2017

I have a lot of questions about #TheLeftovers Season 3 premiere..🤔🤔 — Justin (@thegaitkeeper) April 17, 2017

I keep saying to people I know watch #theleftovers, but when they ask what is about I get confused. — Alhanouf (@Haqahtani) April 17, 2017

Watched #TheLeftovers season premiere last nite – 1. i shouldve rewatched prior episodes bc i cant remember shit 2. wtf i am lost — Kathy (@MtAdams1208) April 17, 2017

