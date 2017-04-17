Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Girls’ Finale, ‘The Leftovers’ Premiere

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
The series finale of Girls aired Friday night and people had a lot of feelings about it.
One final episode, one last chance for memes.
Tonight marks the end of an era. Thank you @girlshbo for being unapologetically imperfect and perfect all the same. Many years, tears and cheers for what's to come! 👯👯🖤 . . . . . . #EndofanEra #GIRLSHBO @lenadunham #LenaDunham #AdamDriver #HannahHorvath #GIRLSforever #GoodbyeGIRLS #AllAdventurousWomenDo
This is a good shirt.
This might be a better shirt.
Refinery29 celebrated with a social-friendly pop-up event in Williamsburg.
impressive title-treatment display marking the entrance of the @girlshbo #exhibit by @refinery29 that popped up in #williamsburg this weekend to honor the show as it comes to an end tonight. it was a lovely look back at the series. to quote an attendee "I'm going to miss these white women & their problems" 😂 – #r29xhbogirls #brooklyn #nyc #retrospective #girlshbo #goodbyegirls #bushwick
Literally walking down memory lane at the @refinery29 X @girlshbo exhibition and am seriously getting so nostalgic ❤ this show started shortly after I moved to Brooklyn and has been something I've watched season after season and has really captured living in Brooklyn as a 20 something so accurately to me. I'm sad it's over but today and tomorrow you can visit the exhibition and relive all of the best moments! I really got teary eyed #R29XHBOGirls #ad
It’s like totally a museum!
An iconic piece of wardrobe…
Meanwhile, the third season of The Leftovers premiered to much praise.
And a little confusion.
By the way, our birthday’s coming up and this would make a nice gift…